Dallas shooting victim wants to bridge gap over gun violence



DALLAS (AP) A black mother who was shot last year in the downtown Dallas sniper attack on police said she wants her experience to help bridge the racial gap that separates many police officers and black Americans.

Shetamia Taylor was at a peaceful Black Lives Matter protest with her four sons when a bullet shattered her right shinbone. Officers shielded her from more of the gunman’s rounds.

Taylor’s wound has largely healed, but she said the trauma still lingers. She has been talking about her experience on panel discussions, in conversations with police and family members, and in a book she’s written and hopes to publish.

She said being wounded and recovering helped her to see both sides in the debate about killings by police and the fear of being killed by police.