Cardinal lands in Australia to face sexual abuse charges

SYDNEY (AP) The most senior Vatican cleric to be implicated in the Roman Catholic Church child abuse scandal returned to Australia on Monday, July 10, to stand trial in his home state on multiple charges of sexual assault from years ago.

Pope Francis’ top financial adviser, Cardinal George Pell, avoided waiting media when he landed at Sydney Airport on a flight from Singapore.

Australia’s senior Catholic declined to comment to media who questioned him in Singapore over the weekend as he made his way home.

The 76-year-old cleric is scheduled to appear in a court in the Victoria state capital of Melbourne on July 26 on what Victoria Police described as multiple counts of “historical sexual assault offenses” — meaning offenses that generally occurred some time ago. Pell has vowed to fight the charges.