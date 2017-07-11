Retired judge perplexed soldier kept in Army



HONOLULU (AP) Developments on Tuesday, July 11, about a Hawaii-based soldier being arrested on terrorism charges (all times Hawaii-Aleutian Time).

12:00 p.m.

A retired Army judge and prosecutor said he was perplexed the Army allowed Sgt. 1st Class Ikaika Kang, 34, to remain a soldier even after he made pro-Islamic State group comments.

But retired Col. Gregory Gross said the Army may have decided Kang was just mouthing off and wasn’t a threat. The Army later referred Kang’s case to the FBI after it appeared the soldier was being radicalized.

Gross served as the initial judge in the court martial of Maj. Nidal Malik Hasan, an Army psychiatrist who killed 13 people and wounded more than 30 in a shooting at Fort Hood, Texas, in 2009.

Gross said he was concerned by the similarities between Kang’s and Hasan’s cases.

The FBI arrested Kang in Hawaii over the weekend on terrorism charges after he declared allegiance to Islamic State and said he wanted to kill “a bunch of people.”

4:09 a.m.

Kang’s father said his son may have post-traumatic stress disorder.

Clifford Kang told KHON-TV he became concerned after his son’s return from Afghanistan and Iraq. He said he told his son “maybe he had PTSD.”

Kang said his son had a Quran and had even given him one.

Kang’s court-appointed defense attorney, Birney Bervar, said it appeared his client might suffer from service-related mental health issues of which the government was aware but neglected to treat.

11:10 p.m.

A 26-page affidavit from an FBI Special Agent filed in court Monday detailed how Kang thought he was dealing with people working for Islamic State but who were actually undercover agents.

An FBI official said Kang was investigated for a year before being arrested.