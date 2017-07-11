Today in History: July 11

UNDATED (AP) Tuesday, July 11, is the 192nd day of 2017. There are 173 days left in the year.
- Highlight in History:
- On July 11, 1767, John Quincy Adams, the sixth president of the United States, was born in Braintree, Massachusetts.
- On this date:
- In 1798, the U.S. Marine Corps was formally re-established by a congressional act that also created the U.S. Marine Band.
- In 1804, Vice President Aaron Burr mortally wounded former Treasury Secretary Alexander Hamilton during a pistol duel in Weehawken, New Jersey. (Hamilton died the next day.)
- In 1922, the Hollywood Bowl officially opened with a program called Symphonies Under the Stars with Alfred Hertz conducting the Los Angeles Philharmonic.
- In 1937, American composer and pianist George Gershwin died at a Los Angeles hospital of a brain tumor; he was 38.
- In 1952, the Republican National Convention, meeting in Chicago, nominated Dwight D. Eisenhower for president and Richard M. Nixon for vice president.
- In 1955, the U.S. Air Force Academy swore in its first class of cadets at its temporary quarters at Lowry Air Force Base in Colorado.
- In 1960, the novel To Kill a Mockingbird by Harper Lee was first published by J.B. Lippincott and Co.
- In 1977, the Presidential Medal of Freedom was presented to polio vaccine pioneer Dr. Jonas Salk and (posthumously) to the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. by President Jimmy Carter.
- In 1979, the abandoned U.S. space station Skylab made a spectacular return to Earth, burning up in the atmosphere and showering debris over the Indian Ocean and Australia.
- In 1989, actor and director Laurence Olivier died in Steyning, West Sussex, England, at age 82.
- In 1991, a Nigeria Airways DC-8 carrying Muslim pilgrims crashed at the Jiddah, Saudi Arabia, international airport, killing all 261 people on board.
- In 1995, the U.N.-designated “safe haven” of Srebrenica in Bosnia-Herzegovina fell to Bosnian Serb forces, who then carried out the killings of more than 8,000 Muslim men and boys. The United States normalized relations with Vietnam.
- Ten years ago:
- Lady Bird Johnson, the former first lady who’d championed conservation and worked tenaciously for the political career of her husband, President Lyndon Johnson, died in Austin, Texas, at age 94.
- Pakistani army commandos completed an eight-day siege and storming of Islamabad’s radical Red Mosque; some 102 people were killed, including 10 elite troops and at least 73 suspected militants.
- Five years ago:
- Unflinching before a skeptical NAACP crowd in Houston, Republican Mitt Romney declared he’d do more for African-Americans than Barack Obama, the nation’s first black president.
- Hillary Rodham Clinton became the first U.S. secretary of state to visit Laos in more than five decades.
- Cookbook author Marion Cunningham, 90, died in Walnut Creek, California.
- Donald J. Sobol, 87, author of the popular Encyclopedia Brown series of children’s mysteries, died in Miami.
- One year ago:
- Defense Secretary Ash Carter announced that the United States would send 560 more troops to Iraq to transform a freshly retaken air base into a staging hub for a long-awaited battle to recapture Mosul from Islamic State militants.
- Two bailiffs at the Berrien County, Michigan, courthouse were shot to death by a jail inmate during an escape attempt; the inmate was also killed.
- Birthdays:
- Actor Tab Hunter is 86.
- Actress Susan Seaforth Hayes is 74.
- Singer Jeff Hanna (Nitty Gritty Dirt Band) is 70.
- Ventriloquist-actor Jay Johnson is 68.
- Actor Bruce McGill is 67.
- Singer Bonnie Pointer is 67.
- Actor Stephen Lang is 65.
- Actress Mindy Sterling is 64.
- Boxer Leon Spinks is 64.
- Actress Sela Ward is 61.
- Reggae singer Michael Rose (Black Uhuru) is 60.
- Singer Peter Murphy is 60.
- Actor Mark Lester is 59.
- Jazz musician Kirk Whalum is 59.
- Singer Suzanne Vega is 58.
- Rock guitarist Richie Sambora (Bon Jovi) is 58.
- Actress Lisa Rinna is 54.
- Rock musician Scott Shriner (Weezer) is 52.
- Actress Debbe Dunning is 51.
- Actor Greg Grunberg is 51.
- Wildlife expert Jeff Corwin is 50.
- Actor Justin Chambers is 47.
- Actress Leisha Hailey is 46.
- Actor Michael Rosenbaum is 45.
- Pop-rock singer Andrew Bird is 44.
- Country singer Scotty Emerick is 44.
- Rapper Lil’ Kim is 42.
- Actor Jon Wellner is 42.
- Rock singer Ben Gibbard is 41.
- Rapper Lil’ Zane is 35.
- Pop-jazz singer-musician Peter Cincotti is 34.
- Actress Serinda Swan is 33.
- Actor Robert Adamson is 32.
- Actor David Henrie is 28.
- Actor Connor Paolo is 27.
- Tennis player Caroline Wozniacki is 27.
- Thought for the Day:
- “All men profess honesty as long as they can. To believe all men honest, would be folly. To believe none so, is something worse.” — President John Quincy Adams (1767-1848).