Hawaii soldier ordered held without bail

HONOLULU (AP) Developments on Friday, July 14, about a U.S. soldier facing a detention hearing for terrorism charges (all times Hawaii-Aleutian Standard Time).

2:50 p.m.

The U.S. soldier accused of pledging loyalty to the Islamic State group and plotting to commit a mass shooting was ordered held without bail in federal court in Honolulu.

Army Sgt. 1st Class Ikaika Kang’s court appointed attorney Birney Bervar did not contest the detention of his client during the brief hearing.

Prosecutors said Kang was immediately arrested after pledging loyalty to the Islamic State group to prevent him from acting on his impulse to commit mass killings.

Kang’s father, Clifford Kang was at courtroom during the hearing.

11:20 a.m.

Prosecutors said the soldier must remain locked up because he’s one of the most dangerous defendants charged in federal court in Hawaii.

Prosecutors asked that Kang be held without bail.

According to court documents, Kang met with undercover agents posing as Islamic State representatives at a home in Honolulu, where he pledged allegiance to the group and kissed an Islamic State flag.

Dustin Lyles, who was Kang’s former bunk mate, said he was shocked to hear the allegations because he never heard Kang express pro-Islamic State views.

11:00 a.m.

A former bunk mate of a U.S. soldier accused of pledging loyalty to the Islamic State group said they debated conspiracy theories.

Dustin Lyles said Kang believed the moon landing was faked, questioned the assassination of President John F. Kennedy and thought the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks were an inside job coordinated by the U.S. government.

Lyles told The Associated Press the terrorism charges against Kang come as a shock. He said he never heard Kang express support for the enemy.

Lyles was medically retired from the Army and said they bunked together for a month in 2013.

Kang’s lawyer said Kang may suffer from service-related mental health issues.