Astronaut Buzz Aldrin rolls out the red carpet for Mars

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) Forty-eight years after he landed on the moon, Apollo 11 astronaut Buzz Aldrin rolled out a red carpet for the red planet at a star-studded gala at the Kennedy Space Center.

Aldrin, who’s 87, commemorated the upcoming anniversary of the 1969 mission to the moon under a historic Saturn V rocket Saturday and raised more than $190,000 for his nonprofit space education foundation, ShareSpace Foundation.

Aldrin believed people would be able to land on Mars by 2040, a goal NASA shared. The space agency is developing the Space Launch System and the Orion spacecraft to send Americans to deep space.

Apollo astronauts Walt Cunningham, Michael Collins and Harrison “Jack” Schmitt joined Aldrin, one of 12 people to walk on the moon, at the sold-out fundraiser.