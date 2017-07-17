Today in History: July 17

UNDATED (AP) Monday, July 17, is the 198th day of 2017. There are 167 days left in the year.
- Highlights in History:
- On July 17, 1967, after seven dates, Jimi Hendrix quit as the opening act for the Monkees following a concert at Forest Hills Stadium in New York. (Although greatly admired by the Monkees, Hendrix had received a less than enthusiastic reception from their fans.)
- Jazz composer-musician John Coltrane died in Long Island, New York, at age 40.
- On this date:
- In 1717, George Frideric Handel’s “Water Music” was first performed by an orchestra during a boating party on the River Thames, with the musicians on one barge, and King George I listening from another.
- In 1821, Spain ceded Florida to the United States.
- In 1917, during World War I, Britian’s King George V issued a proclamation decreeing that the royal family adopt the name “Windsor” while relinquishing “the Use of All German Titles and Dignities.”
- Also in 1917, Comedian and actress Phyllis Diller was born in Lima, Ohio.
- In 1918, Russia’s Czar Nicholas II and his family were executed by the Bolsheviks.
- In 1936, the Spanish Civil War began as right-wing army generals launched a coup attempt against the Second Spanish Republic.
- In 1944, during World War II, 320 men, two-thirds of them African-Americans, were killed when a pair of ammunition ships exploded at the Port Chicago Naval Magazine in California.
- In 1955, Disneyland had its opening day in Anaheim, California.
- In 1975, an Apollo spaceship docked with a Soyuz spacecraft in orbit in the first superpower link-up of its kind.
- In 1981, 114 people were killed when a pair of suspended walkways above the lobby of the Kansas City Hyatt Regency Hotel collapsed during a tea dance.
- In 1996, TWA Flight 800, a Europe-bound Boeing 747, exploded and crashed off Long Island, New York, shortly after departing John F. Kennedy International Airport, killing all 230 people on board.
- In 1997, Woolworth Corp. announced it was closing its 400 remaining five-and-dime stores across the country, ending 117 years in business.
- In 2014, all 298 passengers and crew aboard Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 were killed when the Boeing 777 was shot down over rebel-held eastern Ukraine.
- Ten years ago:
- Senate Democrats launched an all-night debate on the Iraq war.
- VA Secretary Jim Nicholson abruptly resigned in the wake of charges of shoddy health care for veterans injured in the Iraq war.
- A Brazilian passenger jet crashed while landing in Sao Paulo, Brazil, killing all 187 people aboard and 12 on the ground.
- Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Vick was indicted by a federal grand jury in Richmond, Virginia, on charges related to competitive dogfighting. (Vick later admitted bankrolling the dogfighting operation and helping to kill six to eight dogs; he served 23 months in federal custody, the last 60 days in home confinement.)
- The Dow Jones industrial average crossed 14,000 for the first time before ending the day at 13,971.55.
- Five years ago:
- Testifying before the Senate Banking Committee, Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke painted a bleak picture of where the U.S. economy was headed if Congress failed to reach agreement soon to avert a budget crisis.
- Israel plunged toward a political crisis after the largest party in the government quit, leaving Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in charge of a hard-line coalition opposed to most Mideast peace moves.
Basketball sensation Jeremy Lin returned to Houston after the New York Knicks decided they wouldn’t match the Rockets’ three-year, $25 million offer for the restricted free agent.
- One year ago:
- Three Baton Rouge law enforcement officers investigating a report of a man with an assault rifle were killed, less than two weeks after a black man was shot and killed by police in the city in a confrontation that sparked nightly protests that reverberated nationwide. (The gunman was killed by tactical officers.)
- Henrik Stenson shot an 8-under 63 to beat Phil Mickelson by three strokes, becoming the first man from Sweden to win the British Open.
- Birthdays:
- Actor Donald Sutherland is 85.
- Actress-singer Diahann Carroll is 82.
- Rock musician Spencer Davis is 78.
- Sportscaster Verne Lundquist is 77.
- Comedian Tim Brooke-Taylor is 77.
- Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, is 70.
- Rock musician Terry “Geezer” Butler is 68.
- Actress Lucie Arnaz is 66.
- Actor David Hasselhoff is 65.
- Rock musician Fran Smith Jr. (The Hooters) is 65.
- German Chancellor Angela Merkel is 63.
- Television producer Mark Burnett is 57.
- Actress Nancy Giles is 57.
- Singer Regina Belle is 54.
- Rock musician Kim Shattuck is 54.
- Country singer Craig Morgan is 53.
- Rock musician Lou Barlow is 51.
- Contemporary Christian singer Susan Ashton is 50.
- Actor Andre Royo is 49.
- Actress Bitty Schram is 49.
- Actor Jason Clarke is 48.
- Movie director F. Gary Gray is 48.
- Singer JC (PM Dawn) is 46.
- Rapper Sole’ is 44.
- Country singer Luke Bryan is 41.
- Actor Eric Winter is 41.
- Hockey player Marc Savard is 40.
- Actor Mike Vogel is 38.
- Actor Tom Cullen is 32.
- Actor Brando Eaton is 31.
- Rhythm-and-blues singer Jeremih is 30.
- Actress Summer Bishil is 29.
- Actress Billie Lourd is 25.
- Actor Leo Howard is 20.
- Thought for the Day:
- “Sometimes it’s worse to win a fight than to lose.” — Billie Holiday, American jazz singer (born 1915, died this date in 1959).