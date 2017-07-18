Senate ‘Obamacare’ repeal vote coming



WASHINGTON (AP) Developments on Tuesday, July 18, about the Republican effort to repeal and replace the Obama health law (all times Eastern Daylight Time).

6:30 p.m.

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said the Senate would vote early in the coming week to try to move ahead on a straight-up repeal of Barack Obama’s health care law.

In his announcement, McConnell said the vote was at the request of President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

Three Republican senators — Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, and Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia — have put McConnell’s repeal of Obamacare in doubt.

McConnell also had delayed action because of Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., who is recuperating after having a blood clot removed from above his left eye.

4:15 p.m.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said the president’s declaration that neither he nor the Republican Party would take the blame for the health care system’s problems was “small and petty.”

Schumer made the remarks to The Associated Press after Senate Republican leaders abandoned their effort to rewrite Obama’s Affordable Care Act due to Republican opposition. Trump said Republicans won’t own the issue and said he’ll let the statute fail to force Democrats to ask him to fix it.

Schumer said Trump is in charge, but “to hurt millions of people because he’s angry and he didn’t get his way is not being a leader.”

He added that Democrats would work with Republicans to fix problems with the law once Republicans abandon their repeal effort.

2:40 p.m.

Majority Leader McConnell told reporters “this has been a very, very challenging experience for all of us” after the collapse of the Senate Republican plan to rewrite much of Obama’s 2010 law.

McConnell said he doesn’t have 50 members to agree on a replacement. He made the comments after the weekly closed-door Republican lunch attended by Vice President Pence.

Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., said Republicans need to find out “where the votes are.”

1:45 p.m.

A bipartisan group of 11 governors said Senate Republicans should abandon the effort to repeal the Obama health care law and replace it later.

In a statement, the governors — who hold considerable sway with their senators — said the latest approach pushed by Sen. McConnell would leave millions of Americans without insurance coverage.

The governors said the best step would be a bipartisan approach and a fix to the unstable insurance markets.

Among the Republicans on the statement were Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval, Maryland’s Larry Hogan, Massachusetts’ Charlie Baker, and Ohio’s John Kasich. Also signing on was Independent Gov. Bill Walker of Alaska.

12:45 p.m.

President Trump said he was deeply “disappointed” by the collapse of the effort to rewrite former President Obama’s health care law.

Trump told reporters during a lunch with service members that Republicans have been talking for years about repealing and replacing “Obamacare,” and was disappointed they couldn’t deliver.

The president said it was time to “Let Obamacare fail,” and that “I’m not going to own it.”

He said letting Obamacare fail would encourage Democrats to come to the table and negotiate.

Trump also said he does not blame Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for the decision by two more Republican senators to come out against the legislation, effectively killing the bill.

12:40 p.m.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, became the third senator to announce she would oppose moving forward on an “Obamacare” repeal bill — leaving Republicans once again short of votes.

Majority Leader McConnell can lose only two votes in the closely divided Senate and Murkowski’s third no vote meant the bill could not advance.

McConnell had been urging senators to advance to debate on a repeal-only bill on “Obamacare” after his earlier repeal-and-replace bill was killed Monday by opposition from Republican senators.

Tuesday’s development marked the third straight defeat for McConnell as he struggled to make good on longstanding Republican promises to get rid of “Obamacare.”

11:00 a.m.

Vice President Pence said members of Congress needed to “step up” and “do their job” in the aftermath of the Republican health care plan’s failure to win consensus in the Senate.

Pence said in a speech to the National Retail Federation that the Senate should vote to repeal the so-called Obamacare law and replace it with a new plan.

But Pence said “inaction is not an option” and Congress needs to act to address health care.

President Trump tweeted late Monday that Republicans should repeal the law and work on a new health care plan “that will start from a clean slate.”

10:50 a.m.

At least two Republican senators said they could not vote to repeal the health care law without a replacement.

West Virginia’s Shelley Moore Capito said she “did not come to Washington to hurt people.” She said she had reservations about the Republican health care plan to erase much of Obama’s health care law. Her concerns focused on proposed cuts to Medicaid and the impact on treating the opioid epidemic, which has hit her state hard.

Separately, Maine’s Susan Collins also said she opposed the repeal and delay approach. Collins said it was not constructive to repeal a law so interwoven within the health care system and then hope over the next two years to come up with a replacement.

10:30 a.m.

Senate Majority Leader McConnell conceded his party’s prized legislation erasing big chunks of the 2010 Obama health statute and replacing it with Republican-favored programs would not succeed.

But he said his chamber would vote in coming days on legislation dismantling much of Obama’s law that would take effect in two years. He said that would give lawmakers time to craft a replacement.

The prospects for that bill seem doubtful. Democrats oppose it and many Republicans agree, worrying that a two-year gap would roil insurance markets and be politically damaging to their party.

10:10 a.m.

House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., said he would like to see the Senate “move on something” after the collapse of the Republican plan to repeal and replace the health care law.

Ryan told reporters the House was proud of the bill it passed in early May and was waiting to see what the Senate could do.

He said he was “worried Obamacare will stand” and repeated that the law was failing.

“We’d like to see the Senate move on something — We’ve got a promise to keep,” Ryan said.

9:40 a.m.

President Trump wants a 51-vote majority in the Senate instead of the current 60 votes as a means for getting individual pieces of legislation passed without the threat of a filibuster.

“The Senate must go to a 51 vote majority instead of current 60 votes. Even parts of full Repeal need 60. 8 Dems control Senate. Crazy!” the president tweeted.

Trump’s health care bill suffered its latest blow after two Republican senators — Utah’s Mike Lee and Jerry Moran of Kansas –announced Monday they would vote “no” in a critical vote.

At least four of the 52 Republican senators were ready to block the measure — two more than Majority Leader McConnell had to spare in the face of unanimous Democratic opposition.

7:45 a.m.

President Trump blasted Democrats and “a few Republicans” over the failure of the Republican effort to write a new health care law. “We will return,” Trump declared in an early morning tweet.

“Most Republicans were loyal, terrific & worked really hard,” he wrote, but added, “We were let down by all of the Democrats and a few Republicans.”

“As I have always said, let ObamaCare fail and then come together and do a great healthcare plan. Stay tuned!” he continued.