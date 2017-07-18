Today in History: July 18

UNDATED (AP) Tuesday, July 18, is the 199th day of 2017. There are 166 days left in the year.
- Highlight in History:
- On July 18, 1947, President Harry S. Truman signed a Presidential Succession Act which placed the speaker of the House and the Senate president pro tempore next in the line of succession after the vice president.
- On this date:
- In A.D. 64, the Great Fire of Rome began, consuming most of the city for about a week. (Some blamed the fire on Emperor Nero, who in turn blamed Christians.)
- In 1536, the English Parliament passed an act declaring the authority of the pope void in England.
- In 1792, American naval hero John Paul Jones died in Paris at age 45.
- In 1817, English novelist Jane Austen died in Winchester at age 41.
- In 1927, Ty Cobb hit safely for the 4,000th time in his career during a game between the Philadelphia Athletics (his new team) and the Detroit Tigers (his old one) at Navin Field. (The Tigers won, 5-3.)
- In 1932, the United States and Canada signed a treaty to develop the St. Lawrence Seaway.
- In 1944, Hideki Tojo was removed as Japanese premier and war minister because of setbacks suffered by his country in World War II.
- Also in 1944, American forces in France captured the Normandy town of St. Lo.
- In 1955, President Dwight D. Eisenhower, Soviet Premier Nikolai Bulganin, British Prime Minister Anthony Eden and French Premier Edgar Faure held a summit in Geneva.
- In 1969, Sen. Edward M. Kennedy, D-Mass., left a party on Chappaquiddick Island near Martha’s Vineyard with Mary Jo Kopechne, 28; some time later, Kennedy’s car went off a bridge into the water. Kennedy was able to escape, but Kopechne drowned.
- In 1976, 14-year-old Romanian gymnast Nadia Comaneci, competing at the Montreal Olympics, received the first-ever perfect score of 10 with her routine on uneven parallel bars. (Comaneci would go on to receive six more 10s in Montreal.)
- In 1984, gunman James Huberty opened fire at a McDonald’s fast food restaurant in San Ysidro, California, killing 21 people before being shot dead by police.
- Also in 1984, Walter F. Mondale won the Democratic presidential nomination in San Francisco.
- In 1994, a bomb hidden in a van destroyed a Jewish cultural center in Buenos Aires, Argentina, killing 85.
- Also in 1994, Tutsi rebels declared an end to Rwanda’s 14-week-old civil war.
- Ten years ago:
- Senate Republicans torpedoed legislation to force the withdrawal of U.S. combat troops from Iraq.
- An underground steam pipe exploded on a New York City street, swallowing a tow truck and claiming the life of a woman who suffered a heart attack. Armed men kidnapped two Germans and five Afghans working on a dam project in central Afghanistan. (One of the Germans, Ruediger Diedrich, was found shot dead three days later; the others were later released.)
- Opera tenor Jerry Hadley, 55, died at a hospital in Poughkeepsie, New York, a week after shooting himself with an air rifle.
- Five years ago:
- Rebels penetrated the heart of Syria’s power elite, detonating a bomb inside a high-level crisis meeting in Damascus that killed three leaders of the regime, including President Bashar Assad’s brother-in-law and the defense minister.
- A bus bombing at the Burgas airport in Bulgaria killed five Israeli tourists, the bus driver and the suspected perpetrator.
- One year ago:
- Republicans opened their national convention in Cleveland as they prepared to nominate Donald Trump for president; Trump’s wife, Melania, delivered a speech in which she assured delegates and voters that her husband had the character and determination to unite a divided nation. (Mrs. Trump’s well-received address was marred by two passages with similarities to a speech first lady Michelle Obama delivered at the 2008 Democratic convention; a speechwriter accepted responsibility for the passages in question.)
- President Barack Obama awarded the Medal of Honor to retired Lt. Col. Charles Kettles, a helicopter pilot in the Vietnam War credited with helping rescue more than 40 American soldiers under heavy fire.
- A 17-year-old Afghan asylum-seeker wounded five people with an ax before being killed by police near the German city of Wuerzburg in an attack claimed by the Islamic State group.
- Birthdays:
- Skating champion and commentator Dick Button is 88.
- Olympic gold medal figure skater Tenley Albright is 82.
- Movie director Paul Verhoeven is 79.
- Musician Brian Auger is 78.
- Singer Dion DiMucci is 78.
- Actor James Brolin is 77.
- Baseball Hall of Famer Joe Torre is 77.
- Singer Martha Reeves is 76.
- Pop-rock musician Wally Bryson (The Raspberries) is 68.
- Country-rock singer Craig Fuller (Pure Prairie League) is 68.
- Business mogul Richard Branson is 67.
- Actress Margo Martindale is 66.
- Singer Ricky Skaggs is 63.
- Actress Audrey Landers is 61.
- World Golf Hall of Famer Nick Faldo is 60.
- Rock musician Nigel Twist (The Alarm) is 59.
- Actress Anne-Marie Johnson is 57.
- Actress Elizabeth McGovern is 56.
- Rock musician John Hermann (Widespread Panic) is 55.
- Rock musician Jack Irons is 55.
- Talk show host-actress Wendy Williams is 53.
- Actor Vin Diesel is 50.
- Actor Grant Bowler is 49.
- Retired NBA All-Star Penny Hardaway is 46.
- Bluegrass musician Jesse Brock (The Gibson Brothers) is 45.
- Alt-country singer Elizabeth Cook is 45.
- Actor Eddie Matos is 45.
- MLB All-Star Torii Hunter is 42.
- Dance music singer-songwriter M.I.A. is 42.
- Rock musician Daron Malakian (System of a Down; Scars on Broadway) is 42.
- Rock musician Tony Fagenson (Eve 6) is 39.
- Movie director Jared Hess is 38.
- Actor Jason Weaver is 38.
- Actress Kristen Bell is 37.
- Actor Michiel Huisman is 36.
- Rock singer Ryan Cabrera is 35.
- Actress Priyanka Chopra is 35.
- Christian-rock musician Aaron Gillespie (Underoath) is 34.
- Actor Chace Crawford is 32.
- Actor James Norton is 32.
- Musician Paul Kowert (Punch Brothers) is 31.
- Actor Travis Milne is 31.
- Bluegrass musician Joe Dean Jr. (Dailey & Vincent) is 28.
- Thought for the Day:
- “It isn’t what we say or think that defines us, but what we do.” — From “Sense and Sensibility” by Jane Austen (1775-1817).