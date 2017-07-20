Current releases 07.19.17

|Current Releases 7.20.17
|HEAVY
|Antonio Adolfo***
|Hybirdo
|Don Aliquo, Sr. & Don Aliquo, Jr.
|Fathers and Sons
|Emily Bear Trio
|Into The Blue
|The BBB ft. Bernie Dresel
|Live N’ Bernin’
|Till Bronner
|The Good Life
|Joshua Breakstone
|88
|Michael Davis
|Hip-Bone Big Band
|Joey DeFrancesco & The People
|Project Freedom
|Brandi Disterheft
|Blue Canvas
|Peter Drew
|Songs and Arrangements
|Nick Finzer
|Hear & Now
|Dizzy Gillespie and Friends
|Concert of the Century
|Lisa Hilton
|Day & Night
|Fred Hughes Trio
|Matrix
|Jerome Jennings***
|The Beast
|Carol Morgan***
|Post Cool Vol.1
|Al Muirhead
|Northern Adventures
|Phil Norman Tentet
|Then & Now
|One O’Clock Lab Band
|Lab 2016
|Lisa Parrott
|Round Tripper
|Jeremy Pelt
|Make Noise!
|Tyler Reese
|Reminiscence
|Steve Slagle
|Alto Manhattan
|trioKAIT
|Casual
|Cory Weeds Quintet ft. David Hazeltine
|It’s Easy to Remember
|MEDIUM
|Michael Blanco
|Spirit Forward
|Will Bonness
|Halcyon
|Tom Cohen
|Joyride
|Larry Corban
|Corban Nation
|Dan Costa
|Suite Tres Rios
|Michael Dease
|All These Hands
|Gerry Gibbs & Thrasher People***
|Weather or Not
|Noah Haidu***
|Infinite Distances
|The Greg Hatza ORGANization
|Diggin Up My Roots
|Heads of State
|Four in One
|Steve Heckman
|Legacy: A Coltrane Tribute
|Mike LeDonne &The Groover Quartet
|That Feelin’
|Jeff Libman
|Strange Beauty
|The Dave Liebman Group
|Expansions Live
|Organic Trio
|Saturn’s Spell
|Space Orphan
|Shut Up About The Sun
|Dan Pratt
|Hymn For The Happy Man
|Jeff Richman
|Sizzle
|Troy Roberts
|Tales & Tones
|Terell Stafford
|Forgive and Forget
|Tim Ray Trio
|Windows
|LIGHT
|Soul Basement
|What We Leave Behind
|Jane Bunnett & Maqueque
|Oddara
|George Burton
|The Truth Of What I Am > The Narcissist
|George Cables
|The George Cables Songbook
|Emmet Cohen ft. Jimmy Cobb
|Masters Legacy Series Vol.1
|Orrin Evans
|#knowingishalfthebattle
|Steve Gadd Band
|Way Back Home
|Bob Holz
|Visions & Friends
|Steve Khan
|Backlog
|Alex Levine Quartet
|Towards The Center
|Ray Lyon***
|Trinity One
|Melanie Marod
|I’ll Go Mad
|Donny McCaslin
|Beyond Now
|Kurt Rosenwinkel
|Caipi
|Audrey Silver
|Very Early
|Mads Tolling & The Mads Men
|Playing the 60s
|Matthew Whitaker***
|Outta the Box
|***= brand new this week
