Latest from KNTU:

Current releases 07.19.2017

0
By on · Jazz

Current Releases 7.20.17
HEAVY
Antonio Adolfo*** Hybirdo
Don Aliquo, Sr. & Don Aliquo, Jr. Fathers and Sons
Emily Bear Trio Into The Blue
The BBB ft. Bernie Dresel Live N’ Bernin’
Till Bronner The Good Life
Joshua Breakstone 88
Michael Davis Hip-Bone Big Band
Joey DeFrancesco & The People Project Freedom
Brandi Disterheft Blue Canvas
Peter Drew Songs and Arrangements
Nick Finzer Hear & Now
Dizzy Gillespie and Friends Concert of the Century
Lisa Hilton Day & Night
Fred Hughes Trio Matrix
Jerome Jennings*** The Beast
Carol Morgan*** Post Cool Vol.1
Al Muirhead Northern Adventures
Phil Norman Tentet Then & Now
One O’Clock Lab Band Lab 2016
Lisa Parrott Round Tripper
Jeremy Pelt Make Noise!
Tyler Reese Reminiscence
Steve Slagle Alto Manhattan
trioKAIT Casual
Cory Weeds Quintet ft. David Hazeltine It’s Easy to Remember
MEDIUM
Michael Blanco Spirit Forward
Will Bonness Halcyon
Tom Cohen Joyride
Larry Corban Corban Nation
Dan Costa Suite Tres Rios
Michael Dease All These Hands
Gerry Gibbs & Thrasher People*** Weather or Not
Noah Haidu*** Infinite Distances
The Greg Hatza ORGANization Diggin Up My Roots
Heads of State Four in One
Steve Heckman Legacy: A Coltrane Tribute
Mike LeDonne &The Groover Quartet That Feelin’
Jeff Libman Strange Beauty
The Dave Liebman Group Expansions Live
Organic Trio Saturn’s Spell
Space Orphan Shut Up About The Sun
Dan Pratt Hymn For The Happy Man
Jeff Richman Sizzle
Troy Roberts Tales & Tones
Terell Stafford Forgive and Forget
Tim Ray Trio Windows
LIGHT
Soul Basement What We Leave Behind
Jane Bunnett & Maqueque Oddara
George Burton The Truth Of What I Am > The Narcissist
George Cables The George Cables Songbook
Emmet Cohen ft. Jimmy Cobb Masters Legacy Series Vol.1
Orrin Evans #knowingishalfthebattle
Steve Gadd Band Way Back Home
Bob Holz Visions & Friends
Steve Khan Backlog
Alex Levine Quartet Towards The Center
Ray Lyon*** Trinity One
Melanie Marod I’ll Go Mad
Donny McCaslin Beyond Now
Kurt Rosenwinkel Caipi
Audrey Silver Very Early
Mads Tolling & The Mads Men Playing the 60s
Matthew Whitaker*** Outta the Box
***= brand new this week
Share.

Related Posts