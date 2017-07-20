McCain says he’s grateful and will return soon

WASHINGTON (AP) Developments on Thursday, July 20, about Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., being diagnosed with a brain tumor (all times Eastern Daylight Time).

11:40 a.m.

McCain, 80, said he was grateful for the outpouring of support after his brain cancer diagnosis. He promised to be back soon.

“I greatly appreciate the outpouring of support – unfortunately for my sparring partners in Congress, I’ll be back soon, so stand-by!” McCain tweeted.

McCain’s office said doctors in Arizona removed a blood clot above his left eye and pathology tests revealed a brain tumor associated with the clot.

McCain has been recuperating at his home in Arizona.

11:10 a.m.

McCain’s best friend in the Senate said the cancer diagnosis was a shock, but McCain was focused on getting better.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said “the-woe-is-me thing isn’t part” of McCain’s DNA. But Graham said he expected McCain to return to the Capitol only when he was “fit to fight.”

McCain has survived several near-death experiences, including being shot down over Vietnam in 1967 and surviving 5 1/2 years as a prisoner of war.

“One thing John has never been afraid of is death,” Graham said.

10:35 a.m.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said McCain “has never shied away from a fight” and would “confront this challenge with the same extraordinary courage that has characterized his entire life.”

McConnell said he hoped McCain would be back in the Senate in the very near future.

“We’re all in his corner, every one of us,” he said.

7:45 a.m.

Arizona’s junior senator said McCain told him about his brain tumor only at the end of a telephone conversation, saying he was “feeling fine, but I might have some chemotherapy in my future.”

Sen. Jeff Flake said his colleague was “optimistic, obviously. He’s John McCain. That’s what we’d expect.”

Speaking on ABC’s Good Morning America, Flake said it was not yet clear when McCain might be able to return to the Senate.

Flake called him an “elder statesman” and “a steady force, one who stands for the institution and bipartisanship,” adding that he cannot “overstate what an impact he has in the Senate.”

3:50 a.m.

McCain has been diagnosed with an aggressive type of brain tumor called glioblastoma, according to doctors at the Mayo Clinic in Phoenix. That’s where McCain had the blood clot removed from above his left eye a week earlier. He and his family have been considering further treatment, including chemotherapy and radiation.

According to the American Brain Tumor Association, more than 12,000 people a year are diagnosed with glioblastoma.The American Cancer Society put the five-year survival rate for patients over 55 at about 4 percent.

McCain’s absence from the Senate forced Majority Leader McConnell to delay action on health care legislation.