Scaramucci takes podium, declares loyalty



WASHINGTON (AP) Developments on Friday, July 21, about changes to the Trump administration’s White House communications staff (all times Eastern Daylight Time).

3:30 p.m.

Newly named White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci went right to work answering journalists’ questions after getting the job.

Scaramucci entered the White House press briefing room with Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who now has the position of press secretary for President Donald Trump.

The New York financier and frequent defender of the president repeatedly declared his love for and loyalty to Trump.

Scaramucci also pushed back against the notion that the White House remains adrift six months into Trump’s term.

Scaramucci said Trump was doing a phenomenal job and that he would work with the rest of the White House communications team to get that message “out there a little more aggressively.”

He answered a range of questions and blew a kiss and waved to journalists before leaving the briefing room.

2:45 p.m.

Trump said in a statement read by Sanders that he was “grateful” for departing presidential spokesman Sean Spicer’s “work on behalf of my administration and the American people.”

“Just look at his great television ratings!” he added.

Scaramucci called Spicer “a true American patriot” and said he hoped Spicer “goes on to make a tremendous amount of money.”

2:00 p.m.

Spicer said he chose to resign from his position to give Scaramucci a fresh start.

Spicer said during a brief phone conversation with The Associated Press following the announcement of his resignation that “we’re at the point where” the president “could benefit from a clean slate.”

He said he felt it would be best for Scaramucci to be able to build his own operation “and chart a new way forward.”

Spicer also complimented Scaramucci who was a staple at Trump Tower during the president’s transition.

“It’ll be great, he’s a tough guy,” Spicer said.

1:50 p.m.

Spicer said it had been “an honor” and “privilege” to serve President Donald Trump and the country.

He tweeted that he would continue his service through August.

Spicer resigned in protest over the hiring of Anthony Scaramucci.

One person with knowledge of the situation said Spicer objected to Scaramucci’s lack of qualifications for the communications role. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the personnel matter publicly.

1:00 p.m.

Presidential deputy spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders was scheduled to hold an on-camera briefing about Spicer’s resignation.

Sanders has handled most of the briefing duties in recent weeks, and most of those briefings have been off-camera. The last on-camera White House briefing was on June 29.

12:35 p.m.

President Trump’s chief of staff Reince Priebus said he supported incoming communications director Scaramucci “100 percent.”

His comments come moments after Spicer resigned over Scaramucci’s hiring.

Priebus and Spicer spent years working closely together at the Republican National Committee. Priebus also reportedly opposed hiring Scaramucci for various administration positions.

Priebus told The Associated Press that he and Scaramucci were “very good friends.” He said it was “all good here” at the White House.