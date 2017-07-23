Trump calls aircraft carrier a symbol of power



NORFOLK, Va. (AP) Developments on Saturday, July 22, about President Donald Trump’s visit to Virginia to commission the aircraft carrier USS Gerald Ford at Norfolk, Virginia (all times Eastern Daylight Time).

4:40 p.m.

President Trump championed what he described as America’s return to global military prominence.

The president said there had been “a shortfall in military readiness” and decried “a very, very bad time for the military” in previous years.

Trump hailed the $12.9 billion next-generation aircraft carrier as symbolic of a new era when “everyone will know that America is coming and America is coming strong.”

Earlier this year, Trump gave an interview criticizing the high-tech electromagnetic catapult that is one of the signature innovations of the Ford and expressing a preference for the traditional steam-fueled catapult. He didn’t mention the issue on Saturday.

3:00 p.m.

The president had a late lunch with key staff members at his golf club in northern Virginia.

An administration official said Trump was dining with chief of staff Reince Priebus, adviser Stephen Miller, and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and his wife, Louise.

The four people joined Trump for his quick trip to Norfolk for the aircraft carrier commissioning ceremony.

Trump likes to spend time at the club on weekends when he stays in Washington.

11:40 a.m.

The president called on Congress to approve higher military spending so the U.S. could build “the best equipment.”

Speaking aboard the USS Gerald R. Ford, he criticized what he called a lack of investment in new military technology and “a shortfall in military readiness” under the previous administration.

Trump called on Congress “to do its job and pass the budget,” which increases funding for the military.

The USS Ford is the first member of the next generation of nuclear-powered aircraft carriers.

Construction started in 2009 and was to be completed by September 2015 at a cost of $10.5 billion. The Navy blamed delays and budget overruns on the ship’s state-of-the-art systems.

11:25 a.m.

Trump called the new carrier “a 100,000-ton message to the world” of American military might.

“Wherever this vessel cuts through the horizon our allies will rest easy and our enemies will shake with fear because everyone will know that America is coming and America is coming strong,” he said.

The vessel is the first member of the next generation of nuclear-powered aircraft carriers and is named after the country’s 38th president.

11:05 a.m.

Current Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, and former secretaries Donald Rumsfeld and Dick Cheney were among those attending the commissioning ceremony.

Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder, and members of Congress from Virginia and Michigan were also on hand for the shipboard ceremony.

Former President Gerald Ford represented Michigan in Congress. His daughter, Susan Ford Bales, also attended. She is the ship’s sponsor.

10:35 a.m.

The president landed on the deck of the USS Ford for the ceremony to officially turn the aircraft carrier over to the Navy.

Greeted by Defense Secretary Mattis and other officials, Trump huddled with them for several minutes on the steamy deck of the warship docked in Norfolk.

Trump flew to the aircraft carrier on the Marine One helicopter, accompanied by chief of staff Priebus, adviser Miller and Treasury Secretary Mnuchin.