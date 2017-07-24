‘Let 1994 go’: Simpson case’s racial symbolism now a relic



UNDATED (AP) Millions of Americans watched O.J. Simpson’s parole hearing on Thursday, July 20, but audiences were not as emotionally invested in the ex-football player’s fate as they were a generation ago.

Simpson’s 1995 acquittal in the deaths of his wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ronald Goldman, bitterly polarized Americans around race.

But interest in Simpson has waned as attitudes have changed and black Americans are wrestling with more familiar injustices.

His 2008 conviction on robbery and assault charges carried a maximum sentence of 33 years and was largely seen as payback for the murder acquittal verdict.



While the issues around race and policing remain today, Simpson’s racial symbolism is largely seen as a relic.

When Simpson told the parole board he led a “conflict-free life” before going to prison for the Las Vegas hotel-room robbery, he seemed to forget some of his serious run-ins with the law.

Among them, a 1989 no-contest plea to beating his then-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson. Police said they arrived to find her with a battered face and screaming, “He’s going to kill me!”

Simpson was also involved in a road-rage incident in Florida in 2000. And he went to jail for contempt in 2008.

Simpson, 70, is set to be paroled from a Nevada prison in October.

The question is: Can he stay out of trouble?