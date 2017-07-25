Barbara Sinatra, Frank’s 4th wife and widow, dies at 90

LOS ANGELES (AP) The fourth wife of legendary singer Frank Sinatra and a prominent advocate and philanthropist for abused children, Barbara Sinatra, died Tuesday, July 25, at 90.

Director of the Barbara Sinatra Children’s Center, John Thoresen, said she died of natural causes at her Rancho Mirage, California, home.

A former model and Las Vegas showgirl, Sinatra was a prominent Palm Springs socialite in her own right before she married Sinatra in 1976.

They remained wed until his death in 1998.

Together they founded the center that bears her name.

The nonprofit has provided therapy to more than 20,000 young victims of physical, sexual, and emotional abuse since opening in 1986.

Thoresen said Sinatra remained active at the center until recently, raising funds, and visiting with the children.