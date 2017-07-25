Survivor of deadly crash blames social media



FRESNO, Calif. (AP) Developments on Tuesday, July 25, about a fatal car accident in California that was livestreamed on Instagram (all times Pacific Daylight Time).

10:15 a.m.

The 14-year-old survivor of a deadly car crash that was livestreamed on Instagram said she isn’t mad at anyone and doesn’t blame the driver for the wreck.

Rather, KSEE reports that Manuela Seja said she blames social media, which has taken over people’s lives.

The teen said everything is affected by social media and it’s only going to become more prevalent.

Police said Obdulia Sanchez, 18, was driving the car Friday when it veered onto the shoulder of a road about 75 miles (120.7 kilometers) northwest of Fresno.

In the backseat were Seja and Sanchez’s 14-year-old sister, Jacqueline Sanchez, who was ejected from the car and killed in the crash.

Seja suffered a leg injury. The driver was livestreaming on Instagram and recorded part of the crash.

The California Highway Patrol said the driver was wearing a seatbelt but not the others.

10:40 p.m., Monday

After a gap in the Instagram livestream, the driver is seen leaning over the body of her sister, trying to shake her awake and saying she was sorry. She said she expected to spend the rest of her life in prison but doesn’t care.

Police said Sanchez overcorrected after her car veered onto the shoulder, causing the vehicle to swerve and overturn into a field, ejecting her sister.