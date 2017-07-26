Senate rejects proposal for ‘Obamacare’ repeal

WASHINGTON (AP) Developments on Wednesday, July 26, about the effort by congressional Republicans to pass a health care bill (all times Eastern Daylight Time).

4:20 p.m.

The Republican-run Senate rejected a Republican proposal to scuttle President Barack Obama’s health care law and give Congress two years to devise a replacement.

Seven Republicans joined all Democrats in a 45-55 vote defeating the plan. It was the second self-inflicted setback Republicans suffered this week in trying to roll back Obama’s 2010 statute.

Conservatives embraced the effort to repeal the law without an immediate replacement. Republican moderates have worried it would anger voters nervous that Congress would fail to enact a replacement.

Nine Republicans joined Democrats in blocking a proposal by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to dismantle Obama’s law. It would have replaced it with eased coverage requirements for insurers, less generous federal health care subsidies and other changes.

3:10 p.m.

Doctors and a major health insurer group are criticizing the latest Republican health care proposal in the Senate.

That idea was called a “skinny repeal,” because it would only get rid of the most unpopular parts of “Obamacare,” such as the requirement that individuals carry health insurance or face fines.

The American Medical Association said in a statement that invites healthy people to opt out of the health insurance market, forcing premiums up for everyone else.

“Eliminating the mandate — only exacerbates the affordability problem,” said the AMA.

That criticism was joined by the BlueCross BlueShield Association. Insurer group officials also said Congress has to provide money now to help stabilize shaky state markets for individual policies. Insurers want a guarantee that subsidies to help low-income people with their deductibles will continue.

7:20 a.m.

President Donald Trump attacked a Republican senator who opposed moving forward with long-promised legislation to repeal and replace “Obamacare.”

Trump said on Twitter that Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, “really let the Republicans, and our country, down yesterday. Too bad!”

Murkowski was one of two Republicans who voted against allowing debate of Republican legislation to repeal much of the Affordable Care Act.

The final tally was 51-50, with Vice President Mike Pence breaking the tie.

Trump had been pushing lawmakers to deliver on their promises to repeal and replace.