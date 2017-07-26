Survivor says he lost consciousness while sweating

SAN ANTONIO (AP) Developments on Wednesday, July 26, about the deaths of 10 people whose bodies were found in a broiling tractor-trailer in a Walmart parking lot in San Antonio, Texas (all times Central Daylight Time).

2:20 p.m.

A survivor of the deadly trip from near the Mexican border in a sweltering tractor-trailer said he lost consciousness while sweating profusely without water inside the pitch-black, ventilation-less compartment and awoke in a San Antonio hospital bed.

Twenty-seven-year-old Adan Lalravega told The Associated Press that people cried and pleaded for water and that he heard children’ voices whimper in the desperate humanity.

Lalravega also said he’d been told by smugglers who hid him and six friends in a safe house on the border in Laredo, Texas, that they’d be riding in an air-conditioned space.

Instead, the Mexican laborer from Aguascalientes said that when they boarded the truck on a Laredo street it was already full of people. He said he couldn’t see how many because it was so dark.

The trip from Laredo to San Antonio was about two hours and Lalravega said he and his friends got in the trailer between 10 and 11 p.m. He said he never saw the truck driver and was never offered water.

He said they were being charged $5,500 for the trip and the money was never collected.

1:45 p.m.

Two of the people found alive in a tractor-trailer in a Walmart parking lot in San Antonio and taken to hospitals with extreme dehydration and heat stroke have been released.

The broiling 18-wheeler was found packed with immigrants. Ten people who were inside the tractor-trailer have died and the driver has been charged in the deaths.

Spokesman Don Finley at University Hospital in San Antonio said two of the seven patients who arrived there have been discharged. Finley said four men and one woman remain at the hospital, in conditions ranging from good to critical.

At the San Antonio Military Medical Center on the Fort Sam Houston Army post, spokeswoman Elaine Sanchez said all five patients admitted to the hospital remain in treatment.

Spokeswoman Patti Tanner said none of the patients admitted to various Baptist Health System hospitals in San Antonio have been discharged.

1:05 p.m.

The fiancee of the driver charged in the deaths of 10 immigrants packed into the back of his broiling tractor-trailer says he called her from jail to say he hadn’t known his truck was filled with 90 people.

Darnisha Rose said James Matthew Bradley Jr. told her he was returning to his truck after using the bathroom in the San Antonio Walmart when he noticed the trailer rocking back and forth. She said he opened the door and “saw the people in there, laying everywhere. He said he didn’t know what to do, which way to go.”

Court documents read that Bradley didn’t call 911, even though some of the people in the trailer were already dead and others were dire condition.

She said he didn’t explain how they ended up inside his trailer without his knowledge.

Rose defended her fiance as a good man, funny and warm, and that she didn’t believe he would have knowingly endangered dozens of immigrants.

11:40 a.m.

The man charged with driving a Texas tractor-trailer packed with immigrants in the U.S. illegally will remain in detention after an initial court appearance.

James Matthew Bradley Jr. was handcuffed and wearing blue jail scrubs as U.S. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth Chestney explained he could face the death penalty if convicted. Bradley was charged with transporting immigrants here illegally, resulting in the deaths of 10 people.

He didn’t speak about what happened.

A federal complaint said Bradley told authorities he was driving the trailer to Brownsville, Texas, and was unaware that it was packed with people until he stopped at a Walmart in San Antonio.

According to the complaint, one of the passengers said people in the trailer were taking turns breathing through a hole inside.

11:30 a.m.

A federal criminal complaint said the driver of a broiling tractor-trailer found packed with immigrants outside a Walmart in San Antonio told investigators that he was unaware that there were people inside until he parked and got out to urinate.

The complaint read James Matthew Bradley Jr. told investigators that the trailer had been sold and he was transporting it from Iowa to Brownsville, Texas. He allegedly said that he opened the door after hearing banging and shaking and was “surprised when he was run over by ‘Spanish’ people and knocked to the ground.”

The complaint read he did not call 911, even though he realized that at least one person was dead.

Bradley was charged in the deaths of 10 of his passengers and could face the death penalty.

11:25 a.m.

The president of a trucking company said he sold the tractor-trailer that was discovered in a Texas Walmart parking lot with immigrants’ bodies inside.

Brian Pyle told The Associated Press that Pyle Transportation Inc., of Schaller, Iowa, sold the truck to a man in Mexico in May. He said an independent contractor, James Bradley, was supposed to deliver the vehicle to a pick-up point in Brownsville, Texas, at the weekend. Pyle said he had no idea of any problems with the truck until media started to call following reports of the deaths in San Antonio.

James Matthew Bradley has been charged with human trafficking.

At least 10 people who were inside the truck have died and more than 15 have been hospitalized with extreme dehydration and heat stroke.

10:50 a.m.

A federal complaint read the immigrants packed into a tractor-trailer were taking turns breathing through a hole in the trailer and pounding on the walls to get the driver’s attention.

According to a complaint, a passenger in the trailer told investigators that he and others who had crossed the U.S.-Mexico border illegally were guided into the trailer to be taken north to San Antonio.

The complaint said passengers appeared fine during the first hour of their journey, but people later began to struggle to breathe.

9:30 a.m.

Federal authorities said a 10th person died after being discovered in the back of a sweltering tractor-trailer in Texas.

Prosecutors said in a statement that the person died at a hospital. Nearly 20 others were hospitalized in dire condition after they were found in the truck.

9:00 a.m.

Federal prosecutors said a man arrested following the deaths of nine people in a hot tractor-trailer outside a Texas Walmart will be charged.

Prosecutors said 60-year-old James Matthew Bradley Jr., of Clearwater, Florida, was taken into custody at the weekend after the bodies were discovered alongside nearly 20 more people in dire condition. He will appear in federal court in San Antonio next week.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office officials haven’t said Bradley was the alleged driver of the truck and prosecutors haven’t outlined the charges he will face.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus called the deaths a “human-trafficking crime.”