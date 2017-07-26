Today in History: July 26

UNDATED (AP) Wednesday, July 26, is the 207th day of 2017. There are 158 days left in the year.
- Highlight in History:
- On July 26, 2016, Hillary Clinton became the first woman to be nominated for president by a major political party at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia.
- On this date:
- In 1775, the Continental Congress established a Post Office and appointed Benjamin Franklin its Postmaster-General.
- In 1788, New York became the 11th state to ratify the U.S. Constitution.
- In 1847, the western African country of Liberia, founded by freed American slaves, declared its independence.
- In 1887, the artificial language Esperanto, intended as a universal form of communication, was published by its creator, Dr. L.L. Zamenhof.
- In 1908, U.S. Attorney General Charles J. Bonaparte ordered creation of a force of special agents that was a forerunner of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
- In 1945, the Potsdam Declaration warned Imperial Japan to unconditionally surrender, or face “prompt and utter destruction.”
- Also in 1945, Winston Churchill resigned as Britain’s prime minister after his Conservatives were soundly defeated by the Labour Party; Clement Attlee succeeded him.
- In 1947, President Harry S. Truman signed the National Security Act, which reorganized America’s armed forces as the National Military Establishment and created the Central Intelligence Agency.
- In 1952, Argentina’s first lady, Eva Peron, died in Buenos Aires at age 33.
- Also 1952, King Farouk I of Egypt abdicated in the wake of a coup led by Gamal Abdel Nasser.
- In 1971, Apollo 15 was launched from Cape Kennedy on America’s fourth successful manned mission to the moon.
- In 1986, Islamic radicals in Lebanon released the Rev. Lawrence Martin Jenco, an American hostage held for nearly 19 months.
- Also in 1986, American statesman W. Averell Harriman died in Yorktown Heights, New York, at age 94.
- In 1990, President George H.W. Bush signed the Americans with Disabilities Act.
- In 1992, singer Mary Wells died in Los Angeles at age 49.
- Ten years ago:
- The Senate passed, 85-8, a package of security measures recommended by the 9/11 Commission. (The House followed suit the next day by a vote of 371-40; President George W. Bush signed the legislation into law.)
- Wall Street suffered one of its worst losses of 2007, closing down 311.50 or 2.26 percent, to 13,473.57.
- Five years ago:
- The White House said President Barack Obama would not push for stricter gun laws, one day after his impassioned remarks about the need to keep assault weapons off the streets.
- With the Olympics Games as a backdrop, Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney held a day of meetings with Britain’s most powerful people; however, Romney rankled his hosts with comments he’d made upon his arrival calling London’s problems with the games’ preparation “disconcerting.”
- One year ago:
- A man armed with a knife killed 19 disabled people at a care home in Japan (a suspect turned himself in).
- Youree Dell Harris, the actress who became famous for playing the Jamaican psychic Miss Cleo, died in Palm Beach, Florida, at age 53.
- Birthdays:
- Jackson Five patriarch Joe Jackson is 89.
- Actor Robert Colbert is 86.
- Songwriter-music producer-label executive Fred Foster (co-writer of “Me and Bobby McGee”) is 86.
- Actress-singer Darlene Love is 76.
- Singer Brenton Wood is 76.
- Rock star Mick Jagger is 74.
- Movie director Peter Hyams is 74.
- Actress Helen Mirren is 72.
- Rock musician Roger Taylor (Queen) is 68.
- Actress Susan George is 67.
- Olympic gold medal figure skater Dorothy Hamill is 61.
- Actor Kevin Spacey is 58.
- Rock singer Gary Cherone is 56.
- Actress Sandra Bullock is 53.
- Actor-comedian Danny Woodburn is 53.
- Rock singer Jim Lindberg (Pennywise) is 52.
- Actor Jeremy Piven is 52.
- Rapper-reggae singer Wayne Wonder is 51.
- Actor Jason Statham is 50.
- Actor Cress Williams is 47.
- TV host Chris Harrison is 46.
- Actress Kate Beckinsale is 44.
- Actor Gary Owen is 44.
- Rock musician Dan Konopka (OK Go) is 43.
- Gospel/Contemporary Christian singer Rebecca St. James is 40.
- Actress Eve Myles is 39.
- Actress Juliet Rylance is 38.
- Actress Monica Raymund is 31.
- Actress Caitlin Gerard is 29.
- Actress Francia Raisa is 29.
- Christian rock musician Jamie Sharpe (Rush of Fools) is 28.
- Actress Bianca Santos is 27.
- Actress-singer Taylor Momsen is 24.
- Actress Elizabeth Gillies is 24.
- Thought for the Day:
- “Government is too big and important to be left to the politicians.” — Chester Bowles, American diplomat, businessman, author _ and politician (1901-1986).