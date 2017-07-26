Trump: Liberation from ‘Obamacare nightmare’ is close

WASHINGTON (AP) Celebrating a slim but symbolic health-care win in Washington, President Donald Trump told supporters in Ohio that the nation was one step closer to liberation from the “Obamacare nightmare.”

“You think that’s easy? That’s not easy,” he told a crowd of thousands just hours after the Senate took a small but hard-fought first step toward Republicans’ years-long promise to repeal and replace former President Barack Obama’s health care law.

Clearly energized to be back in front of a friendly crowd of supporters, Trump said repeatedly that he believes in speaking directly to the American people and not through the “fake news” media. And he joked about accusations that he doesn’t act presidential.

“It’s so easy to act presidential,” he said. “But that’s not going to get it done.”