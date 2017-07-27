Al Gore on ‘Inconvenient Sequel,’ Trump, and the environment



NEW YORK (AP) Al Gore said he was initially frustrated by President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw the United States from the Paris Climate Accord, but said he is now more optimistic.

The former vice president said his fear that other nations would take the decision to drop clean energy efforts hasn’t materialized. He said that gives him some hope for the fight against climate change, and he expects that it will also be a grass-roots effort.

Gore spoke to The Associated Press before a special screening in New York of An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power, a sequel to the 2006 Oscar-winning documentary he starred in.

The former politician has become a leading voice about climate change, and said he enjoys his new role after leaving politics.