Businesses, cities cashing in on total solar eclipse crowds

BARTLETT, Tenn. (AP) Millions of eyes will be fixed on the sky when a total solar eclipse crosses the U.S. in August. It’s likely many of them will be safely behind the special glasses churned out by a Tennessee company.

American Paper Optics ramped up production for the anticipated eclipse and expects to make 50 million paper and plastic eclipse glasses.

The company in suburban Memphis was one of many businesses — hotels, campgrounds, and stores — that have taken advantage of the coming total solar eclipse.

The total eclipse will move across the country from Oregon to South Carolina on Aug. 21. The rest of the U.S. will experience a partial eclipse, along with Canada, Central America, and a bit of South America.

Cities and towns along the path are expecting hordes of eclipse watchers.