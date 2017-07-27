Dallas-area boy, 4, reunited with lost Teddy Bear at airport

DALLAS (AP) A 4-year-old North Texas boy was reunited with his beloved teddy bear nearly a week after the furry friend was forgotten at Dallas Love Field.

Luke Swofford of Rockwall got his favorite stuffed toy, appropriately named Teddy Bear, back after extensive efforts that included an airport search and online pleas for assistance.

Family members said Luke and some relatives flew home to Texas after a visit to Colorado, but the boy forgot his bear on a bench outside baggage claim. They later returned but Teddy Bear was gone.

An airport security guard checked surveillance video and located Luke’s favorite toy in an airport break room on Tuesday, July 25.