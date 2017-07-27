Gore slams trump’s military transgender ban



UNDATED (AP) Al Gore said President Donald Trump’s decision to bar transgender people from serving in the military is wrong and a distraction from more important issues.

The former vice president spoke to The Associated Press on Wednesday, July 26, while promoting his film, An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power.

Gore said he didn’t think that Trump consulted with military leaders before making his announcement on Twitter. He said he thinks Trump is big on distractions and that is leading to the president not getting any important work done.

Gore said Trump should be focused on solving climate change, the topic Gore has been vocal and passionate about for more than a decade.

An Inconvenient Sequel is a follow up to the 2006 Oscar-winning documentary An Inconvenient Truth.