Plane crash kills 2 couples leaving on vacation



SALT LAKE CITY (AP) Developments on Wednesday, July 26, about a plane that crashed on a Utah highway and killed four aboard (all times Mountain Daylight Time).

6:20 p.m.

Authorities and friends said two Utah couples leaving on vacation were killed when their small plane crashed on a highway.

A Utah Department of Public Safety official said those killed were Layne Clarke, 48, and his wife, Diana Clarke, 42; and Perry Huffaker, 45, and his wife, Sarah Huffaker, 42.

Friend Jeff Henderson said Layne Clarke was piloting the Beech A36 Bonanza when the two couples departed for a trip. He said Clarke was a business owner who had gotten his pilot’s license about five years ago.

The Federal Aviation Administration was investigating why the plane crashed shortly after takeoff from a municipal airport in the city of Ogden, about 40 miles north of Salt Lake City.

2:00 p.m.

Authorities said the crashed snarled traffic and left behind blackened wreckage.

No injuries were reported on the ground.

The crash closed most lanes of Interstate 15 in Riverdale, about 35 miles north of Salt Lake City.

Truck driver Obdulio Ruiz told the Standard-Examiner newspaper in the city of Ogden that it appeared the pilot was trying to land the plane on the interstate just before the crash.

The plane crashed on a highway, narrowly missing cars when it barreled across lanes through a gap in traffic.