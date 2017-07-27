White House dodges queries about chief of staff



WASHINGTON (AP) Developments on Thursday, July 27, about White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci and his complaints about White House leaks to the news media (all times Eastern Daylight Time).

3:10 p.m.

The president’s chief spokeswoman dodged a question about whether the president has full confidence in his embattled chief of staff, Reince Priebus.

Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders wouldn’t say for sure. But she repeated an often-used line that the president would dismiss him if he didn’t have full confidence.

She also said the president has purposely brought together senior staffers who have a “lot of different perspectives” to foster “healthy competition.”

She said, “this isn’t group think” and believes that works best.

White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci suggested in a late-night tweet Wednesday that Priebus has been leaking to the media.

8:10 a.m.

Scaramucci doubled down on his leaks complaints by telling CNN’s New Day that sometimes administration officials “leak things to reporters to help shape policy.”

But he said he wants to stop what he called “nefarious, unnecessary, backstabbing, palace intrigue-like leaks.”

In his late Wednesday tweet about leaks, Scaramucci mentioned the Twitter handle of Priebus, but that tweet has since been deleted.

Asked what he meant by including Priebus, Scaramucci said, “If Reince wants to explain he’s not the leaker, he can do that.”

6:49 a.m.

Scaramucci promised to contact investigators over what he said was an illegal leak of his financial disclosure form.

“In light of the leak of my financial disclosure info which is a felony, I will be contacting @FBI and the @JusticeDept “swamp @Reince45,” Scaramucci tweeted Wednesday night. After removing the tweet, Scaramucci denied that it was a threat to Priebus, writing that the deleted tweet was “was public notice to leakers that all Sr Adm officials are helping to end illegal leaks.”

Politico reported earlier Wednesday on the former Wall Street financier’s financial holdings. The report was based off Scaramucci’s financial disclosure form.