McCain calls for a fresh start on health care

WASHINGTON (AP) Developments on Friday, July 28, about the Republican-pushed legislation to repeal former President Barack Obama’s health care law (all times Eastern Daylight Time).

12:26 p.m.

Senator John McCain, R-Ariz., called on the Senate to “start fresh” on health care after he cast the decisive vote killing Republicans’ effort to repeal Obama’s Affordable Care Act.

“It is now time to return to regular order with input from all of our members Republicans and Democrats,” McCain said.

In a statement, McCain called on lawmakers of both parties “to trust each other, stop the political gamesmanship, and put the health care needs of the American people first.”

McCain said the Senate’s essential qualities of trust and bipartisanship have been missing in recent years as senators have succumbed to “partisan rancor and gridlock.”

“We can do this,” he concluded.

11:45 a.m.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., praised the three Republicans who broke with their party to reject the bill, especially McCain.

“I have not seen a senator who speaks truth to power as strongly, as well and as frequently as John McCain,” Schumer told reporters at a news conference.

Schumer also praised Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, as tough women.

His comments came just hours after the trio joined all 48 Senate Democrats in voting against the so-called “skinny repeal” bill, a loss that dealt a severe blow to President Donald Trump’s agenda and Republicans’ years-long effort to repeal and replace Obama’s law.

Schumer also said he spoke to House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., about working on bipartisan legislation.

11:40 a.m.

A spokesman for former President Obama said the Affordable Care Act “has always been about something bigger than politics.”

In a statement, Kevin Lewis said Obama “has always said we should build on this law, just as members of both parties worked together to improve Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid.”

Lewis said tens of millions of people have benefited from improvements under the law including free preventive care such as mammograms and vaccines.

And it remained that way, Lewis said, “because of everyone who mobilized, organized, and made their voices heard.”

11:00 a.m.

House Speaker Ryan said he was “disappointed and frustrated” by the failure of health care legislation in the Senate.

But Ryan said “we should not give up” after promising for years to repeal and replace “Obamacare.”

At the same time, the speaker said in a statement that overhauling the tax code was at the top of the House’s list of priorities.

Ryan pledged to pursue “historic tax reform” in the fall.

He issued his statement as the House prepared to leave Washington for its annual August recess.

The House passed legislation repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act in May. But after the failed vote in the Senate, it’s not clear Republican leaders will be able to resuscitate the effort.

10:10 a.m.

Trump said if the Senate wants to pass legislation, it “must immediately go to a 51 vote majority,” but his math is off.

His morning tweet was puzzling, since the Republican majority failed to even reach 51 votes to overhaul the nation’s health care laws. Instead, they got 49 votes.

Typically, legislation in the Senate requires 60 votes or more to avoid a filibuster. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has repeatedly rejected Trump’s proposal to lower the threshold.

Trump also complained about the three Republican senators voting with Democrats to block the way.

Trump advocated for a lower threshold, adding that “so many great future bills & budgets” ought to be able to pass with only 51 votes.

7:40 a.m.

Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., said the bill’s “failure” was ultimately Senate Majority Leader McConnell’s responsibility.

Brooks said on CNN that McConnell should press the Senate to pass a rewrite of Obama’s signature law — or step aside.

“If they’re going to quit, well then, maybe by God they ought to start at the top with Mitch McConnell leaving his position,” Brooks said.

“The leadership at the top is responsible. The buck stops there,” he added.

Brooks also questioned whether McConnell could accomplish Trump’s other priorities, such as tax and infrastructure reform. The defeat of the health care bill, Brooks said, was potentially “a killer” for the rest of the Trump agenda.

5:40 a.m.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., took comfort in the Senate defeat of the health care bill.

“The American people have spoken loud and clear against the higher costs and monstrous cruelty of Trumpcare,” Pelosi said in a statement following the Senate’s 49-51 vote.

“Now, Congress must finally pivot to the long overdue bipartisan work to update and improve the Affordable Care Act and to continue to lower Americans’ health costs,” she added. Her Senate counterpart, Chuck Schumer, said Democrats who resisted the Republican legislation “are not celebrating.” But he also said that he was “relieved” the measure didn’t pass.

3:39 a.m.

Dealing a serious blow to President Trump’s agenda, the Senate rejected the Republican “skinny repeal” health care bill.

It was now unclear if Senate Republicans could advance any health bill despite seven years of promises to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

“This is clearly a disappointing moment,” said McConnell. “I regret that our efforts were not enough, this time.”

“It’s time to move on,” he said.

McConnell put the health bill on hold and announced that the Senate would move onto other legislation in the coming week.

“3 Republicans and 48 Democrats let the American people down. As I said from the beginning, let ObamaCare implode, then deal. Watch!” Trump tweeted.