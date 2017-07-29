Stars to host 2018 NHL Entry Draft



DALLAS (KNTU) The Dallas Stars, the City of Dallas, and the National Hockey League announced on Saturday, July 29 that the Dallas Stars will host the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.

The event will be hosted at the American Airlines Center over two days on Friday June 22, and Saturday June 23, 2018.

This marks the first time the Stars and the City of Dallas will host the NHL Draft. The organization is celebrating its 25th anniversary during the 2017-2018 season, and will host special events throughout the year commemorating the team’s milestone.

The NHL Entry Draft offers the opportunity for fans to witness the beginning of the careers of the latest NHL stars. Recent No. 1 overall selections include Alex Ovechkin (Washington, 2004), Sidney Crosby (Pittsburgh, 2005), Taylor Hall (Edmonton, 2010), and Connor McDavid (Edmonton, 2015).