A patchwork of justice for juvenile lifers



UNDATED (AP) In the wake of U.S. Supreme Court decisions banning mandatory life without parole for juvenile offenders, The Associated Press has surveyed all 50 states to see how officials are revisiting sometimes decades-old cases.

A 2016 court ruling said some 2,000 inmates already serving these sentences must get a chance to show their crimes did not reflect irreparable corruption and, if not, have some hope for freedom.

But the AP found that uncertainty and opposition stirred by the ruling had resulted in an uneven patchwork of policies. The odds of release vary by state and even county in a pattern that can make justice seem arbitrary. Some states have resentenced and released dozens. Others have delayed case reviews or fought to keep inmates locked up for life.

A dozen Texas inmates are serving sentences the high court ruled unconstitutional because they were younger than 18 when they committed their crimes.

The court told states to retroactively apply its 2012 ruling that banned mandatory life without parole for juveniles convicted of homicide. Texas has left it to inmates to apply individually.

Texas Department of Criminal Justice officials said if inmates succeed before the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, their sentences will be set aside and new punishment hearings ordered.

Many inmates already resentenced have received life with parole after 40 years, but some advocates said that sentence isn’t a real chance at resentencing and are advocating for an earlier opportunity at release.