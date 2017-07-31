Today in History: July 31

UNDATED (AP) Monday, July 31, is the 212th day of 2017. There are 153 days left in the year.
- Highlight in History:
- On July 31, 1777, during the Revolutionary War, the Marquis de Lafayette, a 19-year-old French nobleman, was made a major-general in the American Continental Army.
- On this date:
- In 1556, St. Ignatius of Loyola, founder of the Society of Jesus, died in Rome.
- In 1875, the 17th president of the United States, Andrew Johnson, died in Carter County, Tennessee, at age 66.
- In 1919, Germany’s Weimar Constitution was adopted by the republic’s National Assembly.
- In 1930, the radio character “The Shadow” made his debut as narrator of the Detective Story Hour on CBS Radio.
- In 1942, Oxfam International had its beginnings as the Oxford Committee for Famine Relief was founded in England.
- In 1954, Pakistan’s K2 was conquered as two members of an Italian expedition, Achille Compagnoni and Lino Lacedelli, reached the summit.
- In 1957, the Distant Early Warning Line, a system of radar stations designed to detect Soviet bombers approaching North America, went into operation.
- In 1964, the American space probe Ranger 7 reached the moon, transmitting pictures back to Earth before impacting the lunar surface.
- In 1972, Democratic vice-presidential candidate Thomas Eagleton withdrew from the ticket with George McGovern following disclosures that Eagleton had once undergone psychiatric treatment.
- In 1989, a pro-Iranian group in Lebanon released a grisly videotape showing the body of American hostage William R. Higgins, a Marine lieutenant-colonel, dangling from a rope.
- In 1991, President George H.W. Bush and Soviet President Mikhail S. Gorbachev signed the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty in Moscow.
- In 1992, the former Soviet republic of Georgia was admitted to the United Nations as its 179th member.
- Also in 1992, Thai Airways Flight 311, an Airbus A310, crashed while approaching Tribhuvan International Airport in Nepal; all 113 people aboard died.
- Ten years ago:
- The Army censured retired three-star Lt. Gen. Philip Kensinger for a “perfect storm of mistakes, misjudgments, and a failure of leadership” after the 2004 friendly-fire death in Afghanistan of Army Ranger Pat Tillman.
- The U.N. Security Council unanimously approved a 26,000-strong peacekeeping force for Sudan’s Darfur region.
- Five years ago:
- Three Indian electric grids collapsed in a cascade, cutting power to 620 million people in the world’s biggest blackout.
- Wrapping up an overseas trip, Republican presidential contender Mitt Romney said in Warsaw that Poland’s economy was a model of small government and free enterprise that other nations should emulate.
- At the London games, the team of Gabrielle Douglas, McKayla Maroney, Aly Raisman, Kyla Ross, and Jordyn Wieber won the first U.S. Olympic team title in women’s gymnastics since 1996.
- Michael Phelps broke the Olympic medals record with his 19th as the United States romped to a dominating win in the 4×200-meter freestyle relay.
- Author, playwright, politician and commentator Gore Vidal, 86, died in Los Angeles.
- One year ago:
- Pope Francis told young people who had flocked by the hundreds of thousands to a Catholic jamboree near Krakow, Poland, that they needed to “believe in a new humanity” stronger than evil, and cautioned against concluding that one religion is more violent than others.
- Ariya Jutanugarn won the Women’s British Open at Woburn for her first major championship and fourth LPGA Tour victory of the year.
- Birthdays:
- Actor Don Murray is 88.
- Jazz guitarist Kenny Burrell is 86.
- Actress France Nuyen is 78.
- Actress Susan Flannery is 78.
- Singer Lobo is 74.
- Actress Geraldine Chaplin is 73.
- Former movie studio executive Sherry Lansing is 73.
- Singer Gary Lewis is 72.
- Actor Lane Davies is 67.
- International Tennis Hall of Famer Evonne Goolagong Cawley is 66.
- Actor Barry Van Dyke is 66.
- Actor Alan Autry is 65.
- Jazz keyboardist Michael Wolff is 65.
- Actor James Read is 64.
- Actor Michael Biehn is 61.
- Rock singer-musician Daniel Ash (Love and Rockets) is 60.
- Actor Dirk Blocker is 60.
- Entrepreneur Mark Cuban is 59.
- Rock musician Bill Berry is 59.
- Actor Wally Kurth is 59.
- Jazz guitarist Stanley Jordan is 58.
- Actor Wesley Snipes is 55.
- Country singer Chad Brock is 54.
- Musician Fatboy Slim is 54.
- Rock musician Jim Corr is 53.
- Author J.K. Rowling is 52.
- Actor Dean Cain is 51.
- Actor Jim True-Frost is 51.
- Actor Ben Chaplin is 48.
- Actor Loren Dean is 48.
- Actress Eve Best is 46.
- Retired NFL quarterback Gus Frerotte is 46.
- Actress Annie Parisse is 42.
- Actor Robert Telfer is 40.
- Country singer-musician Zac Brown is 39.
- Actor-producer-writer B.J. Novak is 38.
- Actor Eric Lively is 36.
- Country singer Blaire Stroud (3 of Hearts) is 34.
- Singer Shannon Curfman is 32.
- Actor Reese Hartwig is 19.
- Actor Rico Rodriguez is 19.
- Thought for the Day:
- History is idle gossip about a happening whose truth is lost the instant it has taken place.” — Gore Vidal (1925-2012).