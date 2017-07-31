Transgender soldier fears life setback after Trump’s tweet

BERATZHAUSEN, Germany (AP) A U.S. Army soldier who emailed 200 fellow troops to announce she was transgender said it was devastating to see President Donald Trump’s tweet proclaiming transgender troops are no longer welcome in the U.S. military.

Capt. Jennifer Sims said she feared initially that her life would be set back into — “a state of depression, exhaustion and inability to enjoy things.”

The reversal of the Obama administration policy that allowed transgender people to serve openly and receive military medical coverage for transitioning from one gender to another also could affect her physically.

Sims had been on hormone therapy for nine months by her military doctor. If she interrupted the treatment, her body would revert to being male.

Pentagon officials said the policy will not change without official White House guidance.