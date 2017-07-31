White House says Kelly has ‘full authority’

WASHINGTON (AP) Developments on Monday, July 31, about President Donald Trump (all times Eastern Daylight Time).

4:25 p.m.

Administration officials said President Donald Trump’s new chief of staff will have “full authority” to bring structure and discipline to the White House.

Spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said all West Wing staff will report to John Kelly, Trump’s former Homeland Security Secretary, who was named as the new chief of staff.

Sanders also clarified why Trump’s new White House communications director, Anthony Scaramucci, was let go from his job only 11 days after being appointed.

Sanders said the president believed Scaramucci’s recent off-color remarks to The New Yorker were “inappropriate.” She said Scaramucci will not have a position in the administration.

“What matters most to us is not who is employed at the White House but who is employed in the rest of the country,” Sanders said.

3:15 p.m.

Trump administration officials said Anthony Scaramucci left his job to give the president’s new chief of staff a “clean slate.”

That’s according to a statement by the press secretary. Scaramucci “felt it was best” and wants to give John Kelly “the ability to build his own team,” the statement read. Kelly was sworn in as chief of staff.

Sean Spicer, who resigned as press secretary the day of Scaramucci’s hiring, used the same clean slate language to explain his own departure 11 days ago. Spicer was in the White House and has said he helped during the communications transitions.

2:55 p.m.

Scaramucci has been ousted as White House communications director after just 11 days on the job.

A person close to Scaramucci confirmed his ouster just hours after John Kelly was sworn into office.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the change before it was officially announced.

Scaramucci has been in the spotlight since he was first announced as communications director earlier this month.

The New Yorker magazine published an interview the week prior in which Scaramucci went on a profanity-laden tirade against Reince Priebus, then chief of staff.

1:25 p.m.

President Donald Trump’s tweet about economic progress under his administration wasn’t completely accurate.

Trump tweeted, “Highest Stock Market EVER, best economic numbers in years, unemployment lowest in 17 years, wages raising.”

In fact, economic growth averaged 2 percent in the first half of this year, which Trump promised to lift to 3 percent. The stock market first hit a record under President Barack Obama and has kept growing. The unemployment rate, too, started to decline on Obama’s watch. And wage gains have been weak.

10:25 a.m.

President Trump convened his Cabinet for a kickoff meeting with new chief of staff John Kelly.

The president promised his team was “going to work hard” and fulfill that famous campaign promise to “make America great again.”

After a particularly tumultuous time in his presidency, Trump tried to highlight a positive jobs outlook and strong stock market.

As for the escalating tensions with North Korea, Trump said the situation “will be handled.” But he didn’t elaborate.

The U.S. flew two supersonic bombers over the Korean Peninsula in a show of force following the country’s latest intercontinental ballistic missile test.

9:50 a.m.

President Trump swore in John Kelly as his new chief of staff.

In an Oval Office ceremony, Trump predicted Kelly would do a `”pectacular job.”

The president denied there was “chaos” in the White House, despite a particularly tumultuous stretch. And he said things were going “very well.”

Trump declined to say just what Kelly would do differently from Reince Preibus.

Trump has said he hoped Kelly could bring some military order to an administration weighed down by a stalled legislative agenda, infighting among West Wing aides and a stack of investigations.

3:15 a.m.

President Trump’s new chief of staff entered a West Wing battered by crisis.

John Kelly took over from the ousted Reince Priebus.

Kelly’s success will depend on how much authority he would be granted and whether Trump’s dueling aides will put aside their rivalries to work together. Also unclear is whether a new chief of staff can influence the president’s social media habits.

While Trump tried to refresh his team, he signaled over the weekend that he did not want to give up the fight on health care.