Trump comment concerns black police officials

ATLANTA (AP) Developments on Tuesday, July 8, about the reaction among black police officers and others to the Trump administration’s tough talk on crime and treatment of suspects (all times Eastern Daylight Time).

2:35 p.m.

The head of a major black law enforcement group said President Donald Trump sparked concerns with his comment that police shouldn’t be “nice” to suspects as they lower them into police cars.

Perry Tarrant, assistant chief of the Seattle Police Department and current president of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives, said he believed “off-the-cuff” comments like Trump’s could detract from local police officers’ efforts to build trust in their communities.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions addressed the NOBLE conference in Atlanta and also spoke to the group’s leadership. Tarrant said Sessions told NOBLE leaders he believed Trump made the comments in jest but that he understood the effect such comments could have and underscored the Department of Justice’s commitment to protecting everyone’s civil rights.

Other attendees at the conference approached by The Associated Press declined to comment on the president’s comments or Sessions’ address.

1:50 p.m.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions addressed a major black law enforcement group, just days after President Donald Trump said police shouldn’t be “nice” to suspects by shielding their heads as they are lowered, handcuffed, into police cars.

Sessions did not directly address the president’s comments, but said police officers need the support of the community as they do a dangerous job.

He told members of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives that they deserve the support of every American, and said the Trump administration stands behind them. His comment drew applause.

Trump’s comment has been described by his administration as a joke. It angered some police who said it only served to dial back progress they’d made with the people they serve.

1:45 p.m.

The head of the Drug Enforcement Administration took exception to remarks last week by President Donald Trump that he said “condoned police misconduct regarding the treatment of individuals placed under arrest by law enforcement.”

In an internal email to employees, Chuck Rosenberg said he was not advancing any political agenda and had no reason to think DEA agents or officers would mistreat people in their custody.

Rosenberg said he thought it was important to emphasize the drug agency’s operating principles, which include rule of law, respect and compassion and integrity.

In the email obtained by The Associated Press, Rosenberg said there was an “obligation to speak out when something is wrong.”

A DEA spokesman did not immediately return a call seeking comment.