Tillerson laments sour ties with Russia, but holds out hope

WASHINGTON (AP) The top U.S. diplomat said neither he nor President Donald Trump was “very happy” about new congressional sanctions on Russia.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said the sanctions showed that Americans were frustrated by Moscow, even though they wanted the U.S. to have a functional relationship with the nuclear-armed power.

In a wide-ranging assessment of his first six months in office, Tillerson lamented the sour state of relations with Russia and pointed to Russia’s move to kick out many U.S. diplomats serving in Russia.

Still, he said the U.S. has had some successes working with Russia on lowering violence in Syria.

Tillerson said he’ll meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during his trip to the Philippines.