Lewandowski avoids answering about payday lender



CLEVELAND (AP) Developments on Thursday, August 3, about former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski and his business interests (all times Eastern Daylight Time).

2:00 p.m.

Lewandowski refused to answer a question about whether a payday lender is a client.

President Donald Trump’s onetime campaign manager has been taking on private clients and helping Trump-friendly politicians — even as he continued to visit the White House and travel with Trump.

A woman attending a Lewandowski speech in Cleveland asked him “yes or no” about being paid by Ohio-based Community Choice Financial.

Lewandowski didn’t directly answer, but said he “doesn’t make a dime” whether the head of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau loses his job.

Lewandowski has said Trump should fire the agency’s head, Richard Cordray, and he’s denied that he was being paid by anyone to advocate that stand.

Payday lenders frequently spar with Cordray over regulation of their industry.

12:40 p.m.

Lewandowski has been parlaying his close relationship with the president into business opportunities.

Lewandowski’s recent spins through Ohio show how many different roles he’s playing.

He was set to speak to the City Club in Cleveland on Thursday, and headline a fundraiser for Republican Rep. Jim Renacci, a gubernatorial candidate with ties to Trump.

A week earlier, Lewandowski accompanied Trump to a rally in Youngstown, Ohio.

Lewandowski’s also working in the influence industry.

The Associated Press reviewed a draft contract between Lewandowski and Community Choice Financial, based in Dublin, Ohio. That contract was first reported by The New York Times.