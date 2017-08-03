Ryan fields questions from frustrated Republican voters

MUKWONAGO, Wis. (AP) House Speaker Paul Ryan faced questions from Republican voters in Wisconsin who say they are frustrated with a lack of action in Congress.

Ryan held a town hall meeting for employees of a wire manufacturing plant in his congressional district. Employee Keith Ketzler said Republicans promised that they had a plan but “all I see is in-fighting.” Ketzler said Congress appeared to be “very dysfunctional.”

“Believe me, I understand your frustration,” Ryan said.

Ryan said he thought the Senate had the votes last week to pass its health care bill and called its failure “extremely frustrating.”

Ryan blamed Senate filibuster rules with making it difficult to pass legislation there, but he conceded Republicans must deliver or the country “will be going down a bad path.”