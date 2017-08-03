Today in History: August 3

UNDATED (AP) Thursday, Aug. 3, is the 215th day of 2017. There are 150 days left in the year.
- Highlight in History:
- On August 3, 1492, Christopher Columbus set sail from Palos, Spain, on a voyage that took him to the present-day Americas.
- On this date:
- In 1807, former Vice President Aaron Burr went on trial before a federal court in Richmond, Virginia, charged with treason. (He was acquitted less than a month later.)
- In 1916, Irish-born British diplomat Roger Casement, a strong advocate of independence for Ireland, was hanged for treason.
- In 1921, baseball commissioner Kenesaw Mountain Landis refused to reinstate the former Chicago White Sox players implicated in the “Black Sox” scandal, despite their acquittals in a jury trial.
- In 1936, Jesse Owens of the United States won the first of his four gold medals at the Berlin Olympics as he took the 100-meter sprint.
- In 1943, U.S. Army Lt. Gen. George S. Patton slapped a private at an army hospital in Sicily, accusing him of cowardice. (Patton was later ordered by Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower to apologize for this and a second, similar episode.)
- In 1949, the National Basketball Association was formed as a merger of the Basketball Association of America and the National Basketball League.
- In 1958, the nuclear-powered submarine USS Nautilus became the first vessel to cross the North Pole underwater.
- In 1966, comedian Lenny Bruce, whose raunchy brand of satire and dark humor landed him in trouble with the law, was found dead in his Los Angeles home; he was 40.
- In 1972, the U.S. Senate ratified the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty between the United States and the Soviet Union. (The U.S. unilaterally withdrew from the treaty in 2002.)
- In 1981, U.S. air traffic controllers went on strike, despite a warning from President Ronald Reagan they would be fired, which they were.
- In 1987, the Iran-Contra congressional hearings ended, with none of the 29 witnesses tying President Ronald Reagan directly to the diversion of arms-sales profits to Nicaraguan rebels.
- In 1994, Arkansas carried out the nation’s first triple execution in 32 years.
- Also in 1994, Stephen G. Breyer was sworn in as the Supreme Court’s newest justice in a private ceremony at Chief Justice William H. Rehnquist’s Vermont summer home.
- Ten years ago:
- Toyota said its April-June 2007 profit had jumped 32.3 percent to a then-record high for a quarter, lifted by strong overseas sales and a weaker yen.
- Iraqis welcomed home their soccer team, which had won the Asian Cup.
- Five years ago:
- The U.N. General Assembly overwhelmingly denounced Syria’s crackdown on dissent in a symbolic effort meant to push the deadlocked Security Council and the world at large into action on stopping the country’s civil war.
- Michael Phelps rallied to win the 100-meter butterfly for his third gold of the London Games and No. 17 of his career.
- Missy Franklin set a world record in the 200 backstroke for the 17-year-old’s third gold in London.
- Falling at speeds of up to 220 mph, 138 skydivers shattered the vertical skydiving world record as they flew heads-down in a massive snowflake formation in northern Illinois. (This record was in turn eclipsed in 2015 by 164 skydivers plunging over central Illinois.)
- One year ago:
- President Barack Obama cut short the sentences of 214 federal inmates, including 67 life sentences, in what the White House called the largest batch of commutations on a single day in more than a century.
- An Emirates Boeing 777 crash-landed in Dubai and caught fire; all 300 people on board survived, but one firefighter was killed.
- Birthdays:
- Football Hall of Fame coach Marv Levy is 92.
- Singer Tony Bennett is 91.
- Actor Martin Sheen is 77.
- College and Pro Football Hall of Famer Lance Alworth is 77.
- Lifestyle guru Martha Stewart is 76.
- Singer Beverly Lee (The Shirelles) is 76.
- Rock musician B.B. Dickerson is 68.
- Movie director John Landis is 67.
- Actress JoMarie Payton is 67.
- Actor Jay North (TV: Dennis the Menace) is 66.
- Hockey Hall-of-Famer Marcel Dionne is 66.
- Country musician Randy Scruggs is 64.
- Actor Philip Casnoff is 63.
- Actor John C. McGinley is 58.
- Rock singer-musician Lee Rocker (The Stray Cats) is 56.
- Actress Lisa Ann Walter is 56.
- Rock singer James Hetfield (Metallica) is 54.
- Rock singer-musician Ed Roland (Collective Soul) is 54.
- Actor Isaiah Washington is 54.
- Country musician Dean Sams (Lonestar) is 51.
- Rock musician Stephen Carpenter (Deftones) is 47.
- Hip-hop artist Spinderella (Salt-N-Pepa) is 46.
- Actress Brigid Brannagh is 45.
- Actor Michael Ealy is 44.
- Country musician Jimmy De Martini (Zac Brown Band) is 41.
- NFL quarterback Tom Brady is 40.
- Actress Evangeline Lilly is 38.
- Actress Mamie Gummer is 34.
- Olympic gold medal swimmer Ryan Lochte is 33.
- Country singer Whitney Duncan is 33.
- Actor Jon Foster is 33.
- Actress Georgina Haig is 32.
- Singer Holly Arnstein (Dream) is 32.
- Actress Tanya Fischer is 32.
- Pop-rock musician Brent Kutzle (OneRepublic) is 32.
- Rapper D.R.A.M. is 29.
- Thought for the Day:
- The man who insists on seeing with perfect clearness before he decides, never decides.” — Henri Frederic Amiel, Swiss critic (1821-1881).