Trump announces new ways to help veterans get medical care

WASHINGTON (AP) The government wants to make it easier for veterans to get medical care and promoted new ways to use technology to help.

President Donald Trump said the goal was to greatly expand access, especially for mental health care and suicide prevention.

Trump said veterans in rural areas will also benefit. The initiatives Trump announced at the White House include using video technology and diagnostic tools to conduct medical exams. Veterans also will be able to use mobile devices to make and manage VA doctor appointments.

VA Secretary David Shulkin said the goal is better health care for veterans whether they are in their homes or traveling.

The new programs were in addition to existing “telehealth” programs that Shulkin said provided care to more than 700,000 veterans last year.