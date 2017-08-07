Director says bombed mosque doesn’t have security cameras

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) The executive director of a Minnesota mosque that was bombed over the weekend said the building didn’t have outside security cameras.

Mohamed Omar, of the Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Center in Bloomington, told The Associated Press that his community didn’t have the money for security cameras. He also said they didn’t receive any threats before the attack or claims of responsibility afterward.

Nobody was hurt in the explosion, which happened just before morning prayers on Saturday, August 5. The blast damaged the imam’s office across the hall from the worship space.

Officials said witnesses saw someone throw something from a truck or van before the blast and saw the vehicle speed away afterward.

FBI officials did not say if they arrested anyone or if was is pursuing any suspects.