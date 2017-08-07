North Korea says no negotiations over its nukes

MANILA, Philippines (AP) Developments on Monday, August 7, about the diplomatic crisis over North Korea (all times Philippine Time).

8:00 p.m.

North Korean’s top diplomat said “under no circumstances” will it put its nuclear weapons or ballistic missiles on the negotiating table.

Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho also said his country has no intention of using nuclear weapons against any country “except the U.S.” He said the only way that would change is if another country joined in an American action against North Korea.

Ri was scheduled to hold a news conference in Manila, Philippines, where Asian diplomats are gathered for a meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. Instead, Ri’s spokesman handed reporters a copy of a speech that Ri had given at the meeting.

Ri said in the speech that responsibility for the Korean Peninsula crisis lied solely with Washington. He said the North was “ready to teach the U.S. a severe lesson with its nuclear strategic force.”

3:20 p.m.

Armed with extraordinary new U.N. sanctions, nations raced to ensure that North Korea’s biggest trading partners actually carry them out. That was a sticking point in that past, and has undercut past attempts to strong-arm Pyongyang into abandoning its nuclear weapons.

President Donald Trump demanded full and speedy implementation of the new penalties. But his top diplomat also layed out a narrow path for the North to return to negotiations.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said if the North stops testing missiles for an “extended period,” the U.S. might deem North Korea ready to talk. But he said it won’t be a matter of a mere 30-day pause leading to the U.S. being willing to talk.

We’ll know it when we see it,” Tillerson said.