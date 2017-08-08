Team finds damage from 4th twister near Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (AP) Developments on Tuesday, August 8, about tornadoes that struck in northeast Oklahoma (all times Central Daylight Tune).

6:50 p.m.

Survey teams in northeastern Oklahoma said the area was hit by at least four tornadoes during a round of weekend storms that hammered a number of businesses in Tulsa.

Forecasters said they confirmed a fourth storm track near Chelsea, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) northeast of Tulsa. Other storms hit at Broken Arrow and Oologah early Sunday morning.

The Chelsea storm was rated EF-1 on a scale of tornado damage, with winds between 86 and 110 mph. An EF-2 storm wind winds up to 135 mph hit Tulsa’s midtown section, causing so much damage that city officials condemned 10 businesses. A home was also destroyed, and about 200 homes and businesses were damaged.

About 30 people were injured in Tulsa, but no other injuries were reported in storms farther away from the city.

4:20 p.m.

Inspectors have now condemned 10 businesses that sustained structural damage when tornadoes swept across midtown Tulsa and other parts of northeastern Oklahoma.

Notices were posted by city inspectors prohibiting the structures from being occupied or used after they were heavily damaged by an EF2 twister over the weekend. The businesses were AT&T and Woodcraft stores, AspenDental, Panera, CarTec, Whataburger, TGI Fridays, The Flame Broiler, Vintage Stock and H&R Block.

Emergency management officials in Tulsa said one home was destroyed and about 200 homes and businesses were damaged by the tornado that struck at 1:19 a.m. About 30 people were injured.

Officials said no injuries were reported after two other tornadoes struck the southeast Tulsa suburb of Broken Arrow and near Oologah, about 20 miles (30 kilometers) northeast of Tulsa.

2:30 p.m.

9:20 a.m.

