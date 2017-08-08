Today in History: August 8

UNDATED (AP) Tuesday, Aug. 8, is the 220th day of 2017. There are 145 days left in the year.
- Highlight in History:
- On August 8, 1974, President Richard Nixon, facing damaging new revelations in the Watergate scandal, announced he would resign the following day.
- On this date:
- In 1815, Napoleon Bonaparte set sail for St. Helena to spend the remainder of his days in exile.
- In 1911, President William Howard Taft signed a measure raising the number of U.S. representatives from 391 to 433, effective with the next Congress, with a proviso to add two more when New Mexico and Arizona became states.
- In 1937, during the Second Sino-Japanese War, Japan completed its occupation of Beijing.
- In 1942, during World War II, six Nazi saboteurs who were captured after landing in the U.S. were executed in Washington, D.C.; two others who cooperated with authorities were spared.
- In 1945, President Harry S. Truman signed the U.S. instrument of ratification for the United Nations Charter.
- Also in 1945, the Soviet Union declared war against Japan during World War II.
- In 1953, the United States and South Korea initialed a mutual security pact.
- In 1963, thieves committed Britain’s “Great Train Robbery” by stealing £2.6 million in banknotes.
- In 1968, the Republican national convention in Miami Beach nominated Richard Nixon for president on the first ballot.
- In 1973, Vice President Spiro T. Agnew branded as “damned lies” reports he had taken kickbacks from government contracts in Maryland, and vowed not to resign — which he ended up doing.
- In 1992, AIDS activist Alison Gertz died in Westhampton Beach, Long Island, New York, at age 26.
- In 1994, Israel and Jordan opened the first road link between the two once-warring countries.
- In 2009, Sonia Sotomayor was sworn in as the U.S. Supreme Court’s first Hispanic and third female justice.
- Ten years ago:
- Space shuttle Endeavour roared into orbit with teacher-astronaut Barbara Morgan on board.
- Screenwriter-director Mel Shavelson died in Studio City, California, at age 90.
- Five years ago:
- Egyptian President Mohammed Morsi fired his intelligence chief for failing to act on an Israeli warning of an imminent attack days before militants stormed a border post in the Sinai Peninsula and killed 16 soldiers.
- Misty May-Treanor and Kerri Walsh Jennings of the United States became the first three-time gold medalists in Olympic beach volleyball history, beating Jennifer Kessy and April Ross 21-16, 21-16 in the all-American final.
- One year ago:
- A fire and power outage at a Delta Air Lines data center in Atlanta resulted in the cancellation of 2,300 flights over a four-day period.
- Japanese Emperor Akihito, 82, expressed concern about fulfilling his duties in a public address that was remarkable for its rarity and its suggestion that he would like to abdicate.
- At the Rio Olympics, Ryan Murphy gave the Americans their sixth straight gold medal in the men’s 100-meter backstroke, winning with a time of 51.97 seconds; Lilly King of the United States has won gold in the women’s 100-meter breaststroke in 1 minute, 4.93 seconds.
- Birthdays:
- Actor Richard Anderson is 91.
- Actress Nita Talbot is 87.
- Singer Mel Tillis is 85.
- Actor Dustin Hoffman is 80.
- Actress Connie Stevens is 79.
- Country singer Phil Balsley (The Statler Brothers) is 78.
- Actor Larry Wilcox is 70.
- Actor Keith Carradine is 68.
- Movie director Martin Brest is 66.
- Radio-TV personality Robin Quivers is 65.
- Percussionist Anton Fig is 64.
- Actor Donny Most is 64.
- Rock musician Dennis Drew (10,000 Maniacs) is 60.
- TV personality Deborah Norville is 59.
- Actor-singer Harry Crosby is 59.
- Rock musician The Edge (U2) is 56.
- Rock musician Rikki Rockett (Poison) is 56.
- Rapper Kool Moe Dee is 55.
- Rock musician Ralph Rieckermann is 55.
- Middle distance runner Suzy Favor Hamilton is 49.
- Rock singer Scott Stapp is 44.
- Country singer Mark Wills is 44.
- Actor Kohl Sudduth is 43.
- Rock musician Tom Linton (Jimmy Eat World) is 42.
- Singer JC Chasez (‘N Sync) is 41.
- Actress Tawny Cypress is 41.
- Rhythm-and-blues singer Drew Lachey (98 Degrees) is 41.
- Rhythm-and-blues singer Marsha Ambrosius is 40.
- Actress Lindsay Sloane is 40.
- Actress Countess Vaughn is 39.
- Actor Michael Urie is 37.
- Tennis player Roger Federer is 36.
- Actress Meagan Good is 36.
- Actress Jackie Cruz (TV: Orange is the New Black) is 33.
- Britain’s Princess Beatrice of York is 29.
- Actor Ken Baumann is 28.
- Pop singer Shawn Mendes is 19.
- Actress Bebe Wood (TV: The Real O’Neals) is 16.
- Thought for the day:
- “The time to relax is when you don’t have time for it.” — Sydney J. Harris, American journalist (1917-1986).