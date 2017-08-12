Rangers hold off Astros comeback in 6-4 win



ARLINGTON, Texas (KNTU) – The Rangers made it two wins in their last four games as they staved off an Astros comeback in a tense 6-4 win on Friday, August 11.

The opening contest of a three game series with Houston was a run-filled thriller down to the last pitch.

In the third inning, Texas loaded the bases and took an early four-run lead with the help of RBI’s from Elvis Andrus, Nomar Mazara and Carlos Gomez. The Rangers worked their lead to 6-0 by the seventh inning with the help of more RBI’s from Beltre and Mazara.

Cole Hammels got the start and the win for Texas, pitching seven shutout innings while striking out five and giving up only three hits.

But the hero of the night for the Rangers was Alex Claudio. He came in during a rough eighth inning that saw Texas give up four runs while using three pitchers. Claudio’s two innings of work would eventually get him his fifth save of the season, striking out Jose Altuve with a controversial changeup.

The Rangers now sit at 55-59, four games under .500. Texas will continue to try to claw their way back into the playoff race as the series continues on Saturday, August 12 in Arlington.