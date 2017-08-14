Trump arrives at WH, bypasses questions on race

WASHINGTON (AP) Development on Monday, August 14, about President Donald Trump and the violence at a protest in Charlottesville, Virginia that left one dead and 19 injured (all times Eastern Daylight Time).

11:00 a.m.

President Donald Trump returned to the White House and ignored shouted questions about the race-fueled clashes in in Charlottesville.

Trump briefly waved as he walked alone into the building, which was under renovation. He did not respond to loud queries from reporters about whether he condemns white supremacists and whether he condemns the actions of neo-Nazis.

One woman was killed over the weekend when a car plowed into a group of counter-protesters who’d gathered to oppose a rally by white nationalists and others who oppose a plan to remove from a Charlottesville park of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

Trump said “many sides” are to blame for violence.

The president was in Washington for one day during a working vacation mostly in Bedminster, New Jersey.

9:20 a.m.

The CEO of the nation’s third largest pharmaceutical company resigned from the President’s American Manufacturing Council citing “a responsibility to take a stand against intolerance and extremism.”

President Donald Trump lashed out almost immediately at Merck CEO Kenneth Frazier on Twitter, saying Frazier “will have more time to LOWER RIPOFF DRUG PRICES!”

Frazier’s resignation came shortly after the Charlottesville confrontation. He said in a tweet that the country’s leaders must “honor our fundamental values by clearly rejecting expressions of hatred, bigotry and group supremacy.”

Trump has not explicitly condemned the white supremacists.

9:15 a.m.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions told ABC’s Good Morning America that the death in Charlottesville “does meet the definition of domestic terrorism in our statute.”

Sessions said the Justice Department is pursuing the case in every way.”

“You can be sure we will charge and advance the investigation towards the most serious charges that can be brought, because this is an unequivocally unacceptable and evil attack that cannot be accepted in America,” he added.

Sessions also said he met with President Donald Trump and officials from the FBI to discuss the recent violence.

7:00 a.m.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions said “too much has been read into” Trump’s statement amid the Charlottesville violence.

In several television interviews, Sessions said Trump had “explicitly condemned” violence and that “he totally opposes” the values espoused by white supremacy organizations.

Sessions told NBC News that Trump “will be speaking to the people today” although he wasn’t sure what Trump will say. “He’s been firm on this from the beginning. He is appalled by this,” Sessions added.

3:44 a.m.

As Donald Trump remained out of sight and silent, pressure mounted from both sides of the aisle for him to explicitly condemn white supremacists and hate groups in the protest violence.

Trump, who has been at his New Jersey golf club on a working vacation, was set to make a one-day return to Washington to sign an executive action on China’s trade practices. But he will likely be unable to escape questions and criticism for his initial response to the weekend violence, for which he blamed bigotry on “many sides.”

The Trump administration tried to stem the damage. Senior aides were dispatched to the morning news shows, yet they struggled at times to explain the president’s position. A new Trump Administration statement explicitly denounced the Ku Klux Klan and neo-Nazi groups, but it was attributed to an unnamed spokesperson and not the president himself.