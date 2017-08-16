Doctor says nail punctured Wisconsin man’s heart

MILWAUKEE (AP) The doctor who operated on a Wisconsin man who accidentally shot himself with a nail gun said the nail punctured the patient’s heart.

Dr. Alexander Roitstein performed the surgery on Doug Bergeson at Aurora BayCare Medical Center in Green Bay in June. The doctor said Tuesday, August 16, that it was difficult to assess how deeply the nail penetrated, but said it left bruising and a hole.

Roitstein said the nail was a fraction of an inch from a major artery.

Bergeson was working on a house near Peshtigo in June when the incident happened. He told The Associated Press he initially thought the nail had nicked his chest until he tugged at his sweatshirt.

Bergeson then got in his truck and drove to a hospital about 10 minutes away.