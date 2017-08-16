Teen accused of vandalizing Holocaust memorial faces judge

BOSTON (AP) A 17-year-old boy accused of vandalizing the New England Holocaust Memorial in Boston has been arraigned.

The Malden teenager appeared in juvenile court Tuesday, August 16. He was ordered to stay away from the memorial. He was not being held and is scheduled to return to court October 10.

The teen was accused of smashing a glass panel on the memorial Monday.

His attorney didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Police said another suspect faces a vandalism charge after damaging flowers at the memorial. His attorney said he had no comment.

In yet another case, authorities said James Isaac used a rock to shatter a glass panel on one of the memorial’s towers in June. Isaac has pleaded not guilty to vandalism charges.