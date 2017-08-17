Lucky carrot: Alberta woman finds mother-in-law’s lost ring

CAMROSE, Alberta (AP) A Canadian woman who lost her engagement ring 13 years ago while weeding her garden on the family farm wore it proudly again after her daughter-in-law pulled it from the ground on a misshapen carrot.

Eighty-four-year-old Mary Grams said Wednesday, August 17, she can’t believe the lucky carrot actually grew through and around the diamond ring she had long given up hope of finding.

Grams said she never told her husband, Norman, that she lost the ring, but told her son. Her husband died five years ago.

Colleen Daley found the ring while harvesting carrots for supper with her dog Billy at the farm near Armena, Alberta, where Grams used to live. The farm had been in the family for 105 years.