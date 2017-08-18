Sessions to praise Miami for ending sanctuary policy

MIAMI (AP) Attorney General Jeff Sessions visited Miami to both praise its policy of cooperation with immigration authorities and to blast other cities that have not followed suit.

Sessions highlighted Miami Dade County at a visit on Wednesday, August 16, with Mayor Carlos Gimenez, who earlier this year ordered county officials to follow requests to hold people in jail for extra time so immigration authorities can arrest them. Gimenez reversed Miami-Dade’s sanctuary policy so it wouldn’t risk losing federal funding.

County spokesman Michael Hernandez said the mayor was scheduled to tell Sessions, however, that he supported delaying the deportation of young immigrants brought into the country illegally as children.

Earlier Wednesday, Gimenez joined other Republican politicians in rejecting President Donald Trump’s declaration that both white supremacists and those protesting them were to blame for deadly violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.