NTSB is investigating train crash at station

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (AP) — Developments on Tuesday, August 22, about the overnight commuter train crash in suburban Philadelphia (all times Eastern Daylight Time).

9:30 a.m.

The National Transportation Safety Board was at the scene of the train accident that left dozens of passengers banged up but none with life-threatening injuries.

Authorities said a transit train rear-ended a parked train at a station in Upper Darby shortly after midnight.

A passenger told WPVI-TV that the train was moving very fast just before impact.

Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority officials said the moving train’s operator and 41 passengers were injured.

The NTSB has a briefing scheduled later in the day.

7:30 a.m.

A passenger aboard train said he heard his train “going real fast — like, super-fast” just before impact.

Raymond Woodward told WPVI-TV he hit his head and other passengers were knocked to the floor of the moving train when it hit the unoccupied, parked train at the 69th Street Terminal in Upper Darby.

Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority officials investigated the cause of the crash which injured the moving train’s operator and 41 passengers. None has life-threatening injuries.

SEPTA spokeswoman Heather Redfern said Norristown trains have gone back to normal operation, but no express trains were running. She said commuters could expect some delays.

5:30 a.m.

A regional rail spokeswoman said the driver of the train has been treated at a hospital and released.

2:15 a.m.

Authorities said 33 people have been injured in a train crash at a station in suburban Philadelphia.

SEPTA spokeswoman Heather Redfern said an inbound Norristown High Speed Line train crashed into an unoccupied, parked train at the 69th Street Terminal in Upper Darby.

Redfern says 33 people aboard the train were injured.

In an early morning briefing, Upper Darby Mayor Thomas Micozzie said the victims were taken to area hospitals. He says at least four people suffered serious injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.